MARGATE — Grace D’Aleo and her mom, Marget Bluefield, have made annual trips to Lucy the Elephant for more than 20 years.

Even though D’Aleo now lives in Virginia, she and Bluefield, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, still go on their annual mother-daughter date to their favorite pachyderm. Bluefield owns a summer home in Avalon, so Lucy became a summertime staple when D’Aleo and her sister, Meredith Jones, were growing up.

That tradition started with the famous “Lucy the Elephant” jingle heard on South Jersey radios for decades.

“We would hear her song on the radio, so we grew up singing the song,” said D’Aleo, 29. “And the first time that song would play on the radio (each visit), we would look at each other and go, ‘When are we going?’”

D’Aleo, Bluefield and Jones’ family, which includes husband Tyler and children Millicent, 4, and Garrett, 7 months, visited Lucy on Saturday morning to celebrate the historic landmark’s Multi-Million Dollar Makeover Birthday Party. Lucy turned 142 years old Thursday.

“Every year, when we come, we read all the wonderful timelines (shown on the tour), like we’re starting all over again,” Bluefield, 70, said while she and Grace stood inside Lucy’s belly.

Lucy’s party was the first held since her 15-month, $2.4 million restoration project was completed and unveiled in December.

Lucy the Elephant unveils new look after 15-month restoration project MARGATE — After 15 months and $2.4 million in restorations, Lucy the Elephant unveiled her n…

Saturday’s party included an inflatable waterslide and obstacle course, a dry course, mini golf and other carnival-style games. Twenty-five-minute tours — which went up Lucy’s back left leg, through her belly, up to the howdah and back down — ran every 45 minutes all day. They also ran the “Lucy Express,” a trackless train ride that traced Lucy’s move on July 20, 1970, from Cedar Grove Avenue to her current home on Decatur Avenue.

“It’s especially special this year because we hadn’t been able to have a celebration of this magnitude since 2019,” said Rich Helfant, CEO and executive director of Lucy for 23 years. “We were still dealing with COVID (in 2020 and 2021), and last year she was under the scaffolding, so this has been a long time coming, and she’s never looked better in her whole life.”

‘Everyone held their breath’

Lucy’s history includes several owners, a near demolition, many restorations and a landmark designation.

James Lafferty, of Philadelphia, built Lucy, then called Elephant Bazaar, a few blocks down from its current location in 1881. Seven years later, he sold the six-story elephant to Anton Gertzen, who later renamed it Lucy and opened it as a tavern.

Lucy was nearly torn down and a high-rise condominium built in its place in the 1960s. Edwin and Sylvia Carpenter and other city residents bought Lucy from the Gertzen family for a dollar with the promise to save the building. They formed the Save Lucy Committee in 1969 and did just that.

In 1970, the Gertzen family donated Lucy, which is now owned by the Save Lucy Committee and the city, and it was moved to its current location.

Helfant began working at Lucy in seventh grade, selling candy to help save her from the wrecking ball. He remembers breaking into Lucy before then, when she had been condemned in the 1960s. He was present when Lucy made her famous move that’s still talked about more than half a century later.

“I remember it was a foggy day, and they were questioning whether they could start the move,” Helfant recalled. “But at 9 o’clock, the police cars sounded their sirens, and the truck started its engine. ... When she went off the curb, everyone held their breath because everyone thought when the front wheels went off the curb, she would just collapse. That was how bad she was.

“And I could vividly remember the clouds of dust flying out of her and the pigeons flying out of her and how she moaned and she creaked. Seven hours later, she wound up here.”

After taking four years to be stabilized, Lucy reopened in 1974. Two years later, Lucy was designated a National Historic Landmark.

The latest rehabilitation project originally was expected to cost $1.3 million and take about eight months, Helfant said. But due to a mix of inflation, supply chain issues, increased labor costs and bad weather, the work ended up costing an extra $1.1 million and taking seven additional months.

The project was funded in part by $1.2 million in grants from the Save America’s Treasures program and the New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund, which initially would have covered most costs. Fundraisers, proceeds from ticket sales and tours and a request for donations helped fund the rest.

“There’s a life to this building,” Helfant said. “It’s not just metal and wood. There’s an actual life entity to her that’s inexplainable. It’s just there. Lucy has a life of her own. She is truly more than a building.”

A South Jersey staple

Holly and Chase Wexler, both 39 and from Abington, Pennsylvania, visit Lucy every year with their sons Harrison, 8, and Miles, 5. Chase remembers visiting Lucy as a kid when his grandfather would take him in the summer.

Harrison and Miles said some of their favorite things include going up to the top of Lucy and then seeing the giant peanuts — an elephant’s favorite snack, of course — at the end of the tour.

“I think it’s just the fact there’s a huge elephant at the beach. That’s like the main attraction for them,” Holly said.

Dennis Smith, 46, loves the new look of Lucy. He and his wife grew up in this area so they know the history.

“It’s not just a staple around here,” said Smith, of Galloway Township, who was there with his daughters Lilliana, 10, and Juliette, 4. “It’s a wonderful thing to have, our national monument here.”

Nicole Russo, 37, of Ventnor, had fun watching her son, Jimmy, 6, try his best at the cash grab game. Prizes were available to those who grabbed the most cash throughout the day.

“Lucy is definitely a staple in this area,” Nicole said.

Ian Schwadron, Helfant’s nephew and godson, was running tours throughout the day with Sal McGreevy. A rising senior at Egg Harbor Township High School, McGreevy said the job has helped him become more comfortable speaking to new people. Now, he loves giving tours because he gets to meet people.

“My dad (Cieran) is an Irish immigrant and moved to Margate and lived here a long time, and he would always take me to Lucy because he thought it was funny — not in a make-fun-of-it way,” said McGreevy, 16. “But what I liked about Lucy is it’s a big, giant elephant. It’s so cool.”

Schwadron, who lives in Avondale, Pennsylvania, is in his fourth summer working at Lucy.

“I grew up here as a child and would (appear) on the website when I was a baby when infant T-shirts started coming out, and my brother (Connor) and I represented those shirts,” said Schwadron, 21. “I’m very thankful to have Rich as an uncle and as a family member. Lucy’s a blessing, not just to him but to all of us in our family, and we’re very thankful.”

GALLERY: Lucy the Elephant's 142nd birthday party