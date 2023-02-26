Press staff reports
People stroll past The Shops on Ocean One in April 1993 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. A billboard of the classic family board game Monopoly, based on the streets of Atlantic City, is displayed on top of the mall.
Built in 1983, The Shops on Ocean One was previously Million Dollar Pier. The pier was destroyed by a fire in 1981, and the 900-foot-long Ocean One shopping mall took its place. The mall was refashioned in 2003 as The Pier at Caesars, and then in 2015 as The Playground.
GALLERY: A look back at shopping centers and malls in South Jersey
Opening of Crazy Eddie at the Cardiff Circle Shopping Center, in Egg Harbor Township. Feb. 24, 1987
Danny Drake /The Press of Atlantic City
Cumberland Mall, in Vineland, Sept. 12, 1987
Dominick Rebeck, Jr./ The Press of Atlantic City
Laura Antonelli, manager of the Corner House, Cumberland Mall, in Vineland, Sept. 12, 1987
Dominick Rebeck, Jr./ The Press of Atlantic City
Black Friday at the Cumberland Mall, in Vineland, Nov. 29, 1991.
Dominick Rebeck, Jr./ The Press of Atlantic City
Grand opening at Value City, an anchor store at the Cumberland Mall, in Vineland, Sept. 14, 1989.
Ray Freas/ The Press of Atlantic City
The Silo Shopping Center, off Tilton Road, in Northfield, Jan. 21, 1983
Walter O'Brien/ The Press of Atlantic City
The Pleasantville Shopping Center, in Pleasantville.
Mike Blizzard/ The Press of Atlantic City
Gordon's Alley, in Atlantic City,
Walter O'Brien/ The Press of Atlantic City
Gordon's Alley, in Atlantic City,
Walter O'Brien/ The Press of Atlantic City
Central Square, in Linwood, 1978
The Press of Atlantic City
Central Square, in Linwood, May, 12, 1990
The Press of Atlantic City
Opening of Crazy Eddie at the Cardiff Circle Shopping Center, in Egg Harbor Township. Feb. 24, 1987
Danny Drake /The Press of Atlantic City
Opening of Crazy Eddie at the Cardiff Circle Shopping Center, in Egg Harbor Township. Feb. 24, 1987
Danny Drake /The Press of Atlantic City
Jamesway at the English Ceek Shopping Center, in Egg Harbor Township, Sept. 17, 1987
Charles Neil /The Press of Atlantic City
The Marlyn Manor, in Rio Grande, is torn down to make way for the Village Shoppes of Rio Grande, Sept. 21, 1983
Tom Kinnemand /The Press of Atlantic City
The Marlyn Manor, in Rio Grande, is torn down to make way for the Village Shoppes of Rio Grande, Sept. 21, 1983
Tom Kinnemand /The Press of Atlantic City
The Marlyn Manor, in Rio Grande, is torn down to make way for the Village Shoppes of Rio Grande, Sept. 21, 1983
Tom Kinnemand /The Press of Atlantic City
Construction of the Village Shoppes of Rio Grande, 1988.
Tom Kinnemand /The Press of Atlantic City
Construction of the Village Shoppes of Rio Grande, Dec. 9, 1988.
Tom Kinnemand /The Press of Atlantic City
The Jamesway in Seaville, Feb. 13, 1986
Tom Kinnemand /The Press of Atlantic City
Woolworth's at the Pleasantville Shopping Center, in Pleasantville.
Danny Drake /The Press of Atlantic City
Pomona Shopping Center
The Press of Atlantic City
Pomona Shopping Center
The Press of Atlantic City
Field's Department Store closes, April 27, 1979
Gregg Kohl / The Press of Atlantic City
Field's Department Store closes, April 27, 1979
Gregg Kohl / The Press of Atlantic City
Opening of the Searstown, at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1973
The Press of Atlantic City
The Sears at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1973
The Press of Atlantic City
The Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township.
The Press of Atlantic City
The Shore Mall Queens
The Press of Atlantic City
The Searstown-Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township,
Mike Blizzard /The Press of Atlantic City
The Shore Mall Queens, from left, Jill Krasuski, Jennifer Lunn, Leeann Hitchner, Aimee Tudor, Donna Weiss, and Kirsten Milone, March, 1988 .
The Press of Atlantic City
Black Friday at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1989
Walter O'Brien / The Press of Atlantic City
Santa arrives at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, Nov. 18, 1989.
Walter O'Brien /The Press of Atlantic City
The Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, July 15, 1990
The Press of Atlantic City
New car show at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1986
Walter O'Brien /The Press of Atlantic City
Steinbach Department Store, an anchor store at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township.
Donna Connor /The Press of Atlantic City
Sears at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1984.
Gregg Kohl /The Press of Atlantic City
Steinbach Department Store, an anchor store at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1983
Danny Drake /The Press of Atlantic City
Groundbreaking for Boscov's, an anchor store at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1988
The Press of Atlantic City
Opening of Boscov's, an anchor store at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1988
The Press of Atlantic City
Opening of Boscov's, an anchor store at the Shore Mall, in Egg Harbor Township, 1988
The Press of Atlantic City
Macy's under construction at the Hamilton Mall, in HamiltonTownship, 1987
The Press of Atlantic City
Miss America, second from left, and TV personality Robin Leach, second from right, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Macy's at the Hamilton Mall, in HamiltonTownship, 1987
The Press of Atlantic City
The Hamilton Mall, in HamiltonTownship, 1987
The Press of Atlantic City
Grand opening of Macy's, at the Hamilton Mall, in HamiltonTownship, 1987
The Press of Atlantic City
Grand opening of Macy's, at the Hamilton Mall, in HamiltonTownship, 1987
The Press of Atlantic City
Opening of the Hamilton Mall, in HamiltonTownship, 1987
The Press of Atlantic City
Opening of Cinnabon, at the Hamilton Mall, in HamiltonTownship, 1987
The Press of Atlantic City
