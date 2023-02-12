Gregory Foran, great-great-grandson of the last lightkeeper, throws dirt up from a shovel during a groundbreaking ceremony for the lightkeeper’s house at Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City on Sept. 17, 1997.
Behind Foran, from left, are Bill Geilfuss, New Jersey Lighthouse Society; Stuart B. Wiser, president of the Inlet Public/Private Association; Assemblyman Kenneth LeFevre; and Atlantic City Mayor James Whelan.
The Press wants to see your historical photos. Submit photos for consideration to newstips@pressofac.com with the subject line “Historical Photos.” Be sure to include all information you have regarding the photo and your contact information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.