Pictured is The Flying Cloud Café in Atlantic City at Gardner’s Basin in 1984. The name Flying Cloud was chosen when a replica of a famous clipper ship by the same name was purchased and displayed in Gardner’s Basin in the 1970s. After the restaurant closed, it became Scales in May 2011 but was demolished after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
The Press wants to see your historical photos. Submit photos for consideration to newstips@pressofac.com with the subject line “Historical Photos.” Be sure to include all information you have regarding the photo and your contact information.
