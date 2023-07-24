ATLANTIC CITY — A sculptor has donated a statue of Civil Rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer to the city, and it will be installed in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

On Wednesday, City Council passed resolutions to accept the gift from Stockton University professor Patricia Reid-Merritt, to fund its transportation and installation, and to negotiate a loan agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. The CRDA runs Boardwalk Hall.

Reid-Merritt is the former coordinator for the annual Fannie Lou Hamer Human and Civil Rights Symposium at Stockton. She was also national chairperson for the Fannie Lou Hamer Memorial Statue Committee, and had been gifted a polished plaster template/cast model, which she is donating to the city, according to one of the resolutions.

Hamer, who died in 1977, was the civil rights activist who brought attention to segregation at the 1964 Democratic National Convention here. Her efforts led to mandatory integrated state delegations later.

She is most famous for a speech she gave to the credential committee in 1964, in which she said she was "sick and tired of being sick and tired."

"By 1968, Hamer’s vision for racial parity in delegations had become a reality and Hamer was a member of Mississippi’s first integrated delegation," according to the National Women's History Museum.

GALLERY: Look back at the the 1964 Democratic Convention at Boardwalk Hall 1964 Democratic Convention 22.jpg -- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- CONVENTION 1964 Democratic Convent 16.jpg 1964 Democratic Convent 17.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 15.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 21.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 23.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 24.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 25.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 26.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 27.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 30.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 31.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 32.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 33.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 34 .jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 34.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 35.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 36.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 38.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 42.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 45.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 46.jpg 1964 Democratic Convention 47.jpg 1964 DNC 1.jpg 1964 DNC 2.jpg 1964 DNC 3.jpg 1964 DNC 5.jpg 1964 DNC 6.jpg ladybird johnson ladybird johnson 1964 DNC 9.jpg 1964 DNC 10.jpg CONVENTION answer man Barry Goldwater Billboard.jpg fannie Jacqueline Kennedy 1.jpg Jacqueline Kennedy 2.jpg Lyndon Johnson .jpg Lyndon Johnson.jpg Perle Mesta 1.jpg Perle Mesta.jpg Robert Kennedy.jpg