Eleanor May Mazzeo of B.F. Mazzeo Fruit & Produce in Northfield remembered as pillar of community

"My father was friends with Ben... One of my aunts worked there," Perri said. "I can't say enough about what they have done for the community. The legacy speaks for itself."

B.F. Mazzeo Fruit & Produce is an old type of family business where everyone knows everybody, and all of the restaurants know them.

"There are not too many operations like that anymore. It is an asset to the community," Perri said. "They (Ben and Eleanor) were hard workers. They were there early in the morning and late at night."

Maria DeSantis is an assistant manager at B.F. Mazzeo Fruit & Produce, who was hired by Eleanor Mazzeo 18 years ago. She said Mazzeo was easygoing.

"I order stuff and stock. She would come down and say, 'Well, that looks OK, but how about if you try this?' I was like, 'Oh, my God. Ok. Let's do this with this.' She was open to any idea, or suggestion, anything. She would definitely give anything a try," said DeSantis, of Egg Harbor Township.

Eleanor Mazzeo was funny with a great sense of humor, said DeSantis, 57.

"She never judged anybody, always accepted the individual for themselves," DeSantis said as she cried thinking about Mazzeo. "I miss her."