EHT History Notes: Scullville Bible Church

The congregation of the Scullville Bible church was formed in 1855. It was known then as the Union Methodist Protestant Church and held services in a small church near English Creek on land that had been donated by Hannah Badcock.

In 1864, land was bought from David and Ann Somers and Palestine Church was built on that property along Somers Point-Mays Landing Road. This church was completed in 1866. Through the years, stained glass windows were added, as were a new entrance and a bell tower.

In 1914, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road was widened and lowered at that point, which caused problems for the people coming into the church as it was too high to get to the front door. To solve the problem, the church built steps from the driveway to the entrance door, as well as a retaining wall.

In 1986, the name of the church was changed from Palestine Church to Scullville Bible Church.

(Information from “A Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ”)

Correction from last week’s information on Zion Methodist Church: The cedar-planked Blackman Meeting House was built in 1764 on land donated by Andrew Blackman and used by Presbyterian congregation until 1789, when Methodist preachers riding through the area converted worshipers to their faith. Trustees for the Methodist Society were elected Oct. 23, 1814.

