Documentary in Atlantic City to show Black women's World War II military contribution

“We didn’t know we were important,” Walker said recalling what one of the Black female World War II veterans told him.

It took the intervention of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of President Franklin Roosevelt, and educator and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune to allow African American women to serve in the military during World War II.

“The women’s involvement freed up the men to fight,” Walker said.

Walker’s film features Maj. Charity Adams Earley, commander of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during the war. The documentary explores the stories of some of the first Black women to volunteer for military service during the war.

They served despite a 10% quota that limited the number of African Americans accepted into the services, and Jim Crow restrictions that kept platoons segregated from their white counterparts.

Walker interviewed the African American World War II female veterans during the 1990s, when dozens of them were still alive. Most of the women who were interviewed for the documentary and his 2019 book, “Sweet Georgia Brown: Impact, Courage, Sacrifice, and Will” are now dead, Walker said.