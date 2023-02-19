Pictured is the Atlantic City Sky Tower on Oct. 23, 1989. The tall observation tower was at the end of Central Pier at Tennessee Avenue and the Boardwalk and opened in June 1967. Up to 60 people could ride at a time. Each ride provided a turn and a half going up, two complete turns at the top, and a turn and a half coming down.
The demolition of the 305-foot-tall Sky Tower took place Nov. 4, 1989, and came as a surprise to some tourists and local residents. The structure, defunct for at least 10 years, came to rest on the beach at Tennessee Avenue a short distance from Beach Patrol headquarters.
