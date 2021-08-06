Atlantic City natives and influencers to be honored posthumously Saturday

Ralph E. Hunter Sr. didn’t want the deaths of four people who were either Atlantic City natives or important to the resort to pass without public acknowledgment during a year when people were in isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter, founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, has organized a community memorial to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University in Atlantic City.
The four people being commemorated are Atlantic City native Ronald “Squirrel” Croudy Sr., a painter and photographer; Earl Davis Harvey, who published the Atlantic City Times; Atlantic City native Kenneth Milton Davis Sr., who had a catering business in Philadelphia; and choreographer and Club Harlem dancer Pattie Harris Young.
Ronald Dunn was 13 years old when he met Croudy. Croudy attended Atlantic City public schools before deciding to leave home for California, where he was employed as a station officer with the Los Angeles Police Department for several years.
Between the Korean and Vietnam wars, Croudy served in the Air Force, Dunn said.
Pattie Harris Young, a giant in the Atlantic City arts community, died this month in Raleigh…
Croudy returned to Atlantic City, where he established a career as a barber and was known to be a talented artist who enjoyed photography and painting.
“The ladies were attracted to him. The main attraction was his eyes. They were gray eyes,” Dunn said, adding Croudy was also a good dancer. “He was very, very intelligent with an artistic sensibility.”
Croudy was a Prince Hall Mason at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Michigan. He lived in Atlantic City, Flint, Michigan, and California, Dunn said.
“Once you are a Prince Hall Mason, you are always a Prince Hall Mason,” Dunn said.
Dunn said he owns 2,000 photos of people Croudy took during his lifetime. Because of Croudy’s photographic skill, he was always the life of the party, Dunn said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Before Tuesday night’s mayoral debate at Stockton University, the two candid…
Patricia Mauney, 82, of Philadelphia, met Davis more than 40 years ago at a party in Philadelphia.
“I met a lot of my friends now through Kenny,” Mauney said. “He was an excellent cook. He had a big sense of humor.”
Davis inherited his culinary gifts from his parents, who were known as dynamite cooks. His catering businesses, I Am Expensive, served the Black elites of Philadelphia.
Mauney said he was pretty close with Davis, whom he called a very generous person.
“He would do anything for you,” Mauney said.
Davis would have parties where there was plenty to eat and drink, but one time, he organized a cake and ice cream party, but nothing more than ice cream and cake was available. There wasn’t even liquor, Mauney said.
“He had an efficiency apartment. He would invite so many people that he would put tables and chairs in the hallway. He was a character,” Mauney said.
Al Thomas, 64, said he and Harvey knew each other for 40 years.
Thomas’ newspapers were the West Philly Journal and the South Jersey Journal while Harvey published The Atlantic City Times.
“He became the president of the National Alliance of Marketing Developers,” Thomas said about the Philadelphia chapter.
The late H. Naylor Fitzhugh, who is credited with creating the concept of target marketing, was a mentor to both Thomas and Harvey.
Thomas said he talked to Harvey on Oct. 11, the night before he died. He said he cried for three hours after finding out that Harvey died.
“Earl never said anything bad about anybody,” Thomas said, adding Harvey used to travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City to take care of his mother. “We are talking about starting a newspaper to continue his legacy.”
R&B singer Angela Burton, of Atlantic City, has said Harris knew her since she was a young girl and called her goddaughter. She said Harris never missed one of her singing gigs at Club Harlem or at Historic Gardner’s Basin.
“She said, ‘You stick to singing. I’ll stick to dancing,’” Burton said as she mentioned she helped take care of Harris in her later years. “She has been a mother to me all my life. She was my idol. ... When it came to her career, she remembered everything. I love her so much.”
