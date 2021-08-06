Atlantic City natives and influencers to be honored posthumously Saturday

Al Thomas, 64, said he and Harvey knew each other for 40 years.

Thomas’ newspapers were the West Philly Journal and the South Jersey Journal while Harvey published The Atlantic City Times.

“He became the president of the National Alliance of Marketing Developers,” Thomas said about the Philadelphia chapter.

The late H. Naylor Fitzhugh, who is credited with creating the concept of target marketing, was a mentor to both Thomas and Harvey.

Thomas said he talked to Harvey on Oct. 11, the night before he died. He said he cried for three hours after finding out that Harvey died.

“Earl never said anything bad about anybody,” Thomas said, adding Harvey used to travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City to take care of his mother. “We are talking about starting a newspaper to continue his legacy.”

R&B singer Angela Burton, of Atlantic City, has said Harris knew her since she was a young girl and called her goddaughter. She said Harris never missed one of her singing gigs at Club Harlem or at Historic Gardner’s Basin.

“She said, ‘You stick to singing. I’ll stick to dancing,’” Burton said as she mentioned she helped take care of Harris in her later years. “She has been a mother to me all my life. She was my idol. ... When it came to her career, she remembered everything. I love her so much.”

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.