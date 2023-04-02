Fashion designer Jeannemarie Volk, left, and Hydrangea Queen Sally Malick congratulate Mrs. Frank R. Conwell, of Jersey City, center, on being selected one of the 10 best dressed women in the Atlantic City Boardwalk Palm Sunday fashion parade April 7, 1968. Winners received an orchid, a city bracelet and an invitation to the She Shell Award reception at the Sheraton Deauville Hotel following the parade.
The Press wants to see your historical photos. Submit photos for consideration to newstips@pressofac.com with the subject line “Historical Photos.” Be sure to include all information you have regarding the photo and your contact information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.