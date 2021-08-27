African American Heritage Museum in Atlantic City to hold discussion on summer of 1964

The museum is looking for local participants, Black or white, who may have traveled South to register voters or who protested during the Democratic National Convention that summer to at least be in the audience during its panel discussion.

The museum is looking for more people such as 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who was out on the Boardwalk that summer as a 17-year-old as a member of the Atlantic City Youth Council. Shabazz was an Atlantic City High School junior and was one of the protesters.

The local protesters were on the Boardwalk demanding three things, Shabazz said. They wanted the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party’s Black and white members seated at the convention. They wanted to show support for the cause of voting rights. And they wanted to energize local voters to push for more political power.

It was not until 1968 that businessman Karlos R. LaSane became the first Black city commissioner in the resort.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shabazz remembers being on the Boardwalk for a couple of days during the convention. At one point, he was standing on a box giving a speech when the late city police Sgt. Walter L. Collette, who later became a city councilman, told Shabazz to come down or else he would tell his father.