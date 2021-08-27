African American Heritage Museum in Atlantic City to hold discussion on summer of 1964

ATLANTIC CITY — When it came to the civil rights struggle of the 1960s, America’s Favorite Playground had its moment in the spotlight during the Freedom Summer of 1964.
The integrated Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party came to the 1964 Democratic National Convention, which was held in the resort, with the purpose of unseating the state’s official white delegation.
As a compromise, only two of the 68 Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party members were offered to be seated at the convention.
The party rejected this compromise, and sympathizers outside what is now known as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall organized an around-the-clock picket line on the Boardwalk.
A leader of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, spoke on primetime television before the credentials committee Aug. 22, 1964, at the convention, during which she uttered the phrase most often associated with her: “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey will hold a panel discussion about Freedom Summer and a presentation of its exhibit “A Time for Change” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University at 2200 Fairmount Ave.
For the first time in five years, and for one day only, the museum will bring back the exhibit “A Time for Change: Civil Rights in South Jersey,” created by the museum and Stockton.
The museum is looking for local participants, Black or white, who may have traveled South to register voters or who protested during the Democratic National Convention that summer to at least be in the audience during its panel discussion.
The museum is looking for more people such as 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who was out on the Boardwalk that summer as a 17-year-old as a member of the Atlantic City Youth Council. Shabazz was an Atlantic City High School junior and was one of the protesters.
The local protesters were on the Boardwalk demanding three things, Shabazz said. They wanted the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party’s Black and white members seated at the convention. They wanted to show support for the cause of voting rights. And they wanted to energize local voters to push for more political power.
It was not until 1968 that businessman Karlos R. LaSane became the first Black city commissioner in the resort.
ATLANTIC CITY — The history of America’s Favorite Playground focuses typically on men.
Shabazz remembers being on the Boardwalk for a couple of days during the convention. At one point, he was standing on a box giving a speech when the late city police Sgt. Walter L. Collette, who later became a city councilman, told Shabazz to come down or else he would tell his father.
Shabazz knew Collette and was more concerned about making his father angry than police harassment.
“The police were very civil, and I had no fear of the police,” Shabazz said.
Anne Glapion, a member of the African American Heritage Museum board, was 14 in 1964. She remembers being on the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville as Democratic presidential nominee Lyndon B. Johnson passed by in a car.
The young people drove the whole movement of the Freedom Summer in 1964, when a voter registration drive was aimed at increasing the number of registered Black voters in Mississippi. The state had historically low levels of African American voter registration.
Among the first wave of volunteers were two white students from New York, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, and James Chaney, a local Black man. There was a public outcry over the murder of the three men, who were killed by a Ku Klux Klan lynch mob.
Young people are at the forefront of social change once again with the Black Lives Matter movement, Glapion said. She will be in the audience for the panel discussion.
“We saw so many Black people being killed without reason, and the young people react to that. They used their sources of information and networking to make that a national movement and an international issue. That’s what happened in 1964,” Glapion said.
The world was watching how Black voters were suppressed then, Glapion said, and it continues today with attempts to pass stricter voting laws in states such as Texas and Georgia.
“We need to be aware of our past, so we know how to address these things in the present,” Glapion said.
