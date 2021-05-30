African American Heritage Museum exhibit in Atlantic City focuses on women

The hardest for Glapion to find information on was the late Anna Land Butler, who was raised in the resort and lived from 1901 to 1989.

Butler published several poems in the Pittsburgh Courier Black newspaper that appeared during the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s. Butler appears in a photo seated next to the late Langston Hughes, a leader of the Harlem Renaissance. She published three volumes of poetry between 1952 and 1971.

Many of the women in the exhibit were educators first, Glapion learned by during the research.

"Education and being a teacher is such a revered thing in our community, and they went that way," Glapion said. "I think they are women of faith, for the most part. I think it showed in their activities and the groups they were a part of. But they were not just one thing, so it was really hard to do a total biography on them."

Besides being one of the women featured the exhibit, Mack, who operates two McDonald's restaurants in Atlantic City with her husband, Anthony, is one of the sponsors of the exhibit.

"I hope that when people read my prolife I hope they are inspired to pursue their own dreams, and if they have more things they want to do in their lives, this will encourage them to get moving," Mack said.