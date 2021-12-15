A Miss America memoir published posthumously in time for pageant's 100th anniversary

Elizabeth B. Alton, who lived to age 100, died in 2006 unable to convince a book publisher to release her memoir of the Miss America Competition, which spanned more than 70 years starting from the beginning.
Alton's granddaughter, Karen Elizabeth Alton, took over the effort and was able to have her grandmother's memoir, titled "Beauty Is Never Enough," published in time for the 100th anniversary of the pageant this week.
"When I finally got my hands on the book and I read it, I was reminded mw how much of an impact my grandmother had on my life. I heard her voice in every sentence," Alton, a 1991 Atlantic City High School graduate, said. "She was narrating it to me."
Alton, who grew up in Margate, remembers her grandmother taking to her to see the Miss America Competition finals live when it was held in the building now known as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
"When I was a little girl, she took me to the Miss America Pageant. She still had a box. Throughout my life, she peppered me with stories. The intrigue, my grandmother was backstage to it all. These stories she would share with me," Alton, 48, said.
Alton first discovered that her grandmother had written a 464-page memoir in 2004 when her grandmother, her father's mother, was age 98. The grandmother approached a handful of book publishers, but no one wanted to put it out, Alton said.
"It took 10 years to write the book. She spent one year trying to get the book published," Alton said.
Alton's grandmother's manuscript ended up in a Kinko's box in her office, Alton said.
"She passed away (in 2006). We emptied out her house in Harbor Pines in Egg Harbor Township. All the family heirlooms when into a storage unit from 2006 to 2016," Alton said.
Back in the 2000s, Alton did not have the wherewithal to try to have the manuscript published, but by the 2010s, the situation had changed.
"My grandfather's daughter, my aunt, I told her I wanted to do it. She was on board 100%," Alton said. "I knew I wanted to publish it. I knew I wanted to publish it to honor her."
Glitz and glamour, crying girls and men sneaking backstage — Elizabeth B. Alton, the late Mi…
In addition to the memoir, Alton's grandmother kept three very large photo books, which were started during the 1950s, that were her living legacy, like a living resume.
Besides being in the first Miss America parade in 1920 in Atlantic City as a teenager, Alton also was a pageant hostess, chair of the hostess committee, the first woman to be named to the pageant board of directors and the first female elected vice president of the pageant board.
"I called Stockton to tell to tell them I have books I want to donate to the special collections archive," Alton said.
Alton met with Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman back in the early part of his presidency in 2016 in Washington D.C. Kesselman recommended that Alton talk to Heather Perez, Stockton's special collections librarian, and Thomas E. Kinsella, the director of Stockton's South Jersey Culture & History Center.
"Once I met Harvey Kesselman, my whole world changed. Kesselman was a big supporter of my grandmother's legacy. He knew her. He remembers my grandmother walking through the campus," Alton said about Kesselman, who has a four-decades long tenure at the university.
Besides Alton's history with Miss America, she was involved in founding Stockton so much that she was called the "founding mother" of the college.
When Alton met with Perez and Kinsella, she brought a copy of her grandmother's manuscript and left it with Kinsella, who read it to determine whether to publish it.
Even though it was Alton's first and only book, Kinsella thought it would be a joy to work with after reading it. Alton, a Syracuse University graduate, was a considerable intellectual figure, Kinsella said.
"She was a president of the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs and she was on the Board of Governors of Rutgers, The State University," Kinsella said. "She was deeply literate and very thoughtful."
Over the course of more than three years, 11 different Stockton students fact checked and lightly edited "Beauty Is Never Enough" until the book went on sale in July through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Kinsella said the contemporary university students who worked on the book learned something by reading about a woman who had to deal with men looking down on her gender from the 1940s through 1960s.
"In a very real way, it allowed her memories to come to life... for students to be a part of it," Kinsella said. "Students were helping her."
