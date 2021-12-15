A Miss America memoir published posthumously in time for pageant's 100th anniversary

Elizabeth B. Alton, who lived to age 100, died in 2006 unable to convince a book publisher to release her memoir of the Miss America Competition, which spanned more than 70 years starting from the beginning.

Alton's granddaughter, Karen Elizabeth Alton, took over the effort and was able to have her grandmother's memoir, titled "Beauty Is Never Enough," published in time for the 100th anniversary of the pageant this week.

"When I finally got my hands on the book and I read it, I was reminded mw how much of an impact my grandmother had on my life. I heard her voice in every sentence," Alton, a 1991 Atlantic City High School graduate, said. "She was narrating it to me."

Alton, who grew up in Margate, remembers her grandmother taking to her to see the Miss America Competition finals live when it was held in the building now known as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

"When I was a little girl, she took me to the Miss America Pageant. She still had a box. Throughout my life, she peppered me with stories. The intrigue, my grandmother was backstage to it all. These stories she would share with me," Alton, 48, said.