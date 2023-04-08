In 1940, the Oceanville School in Galloway Township presented a spring show titled "Sunny Bunny." In the back row are students from Oceanville playing the role of trees. In the middle row are girls from the Pomona School playing flowers. Kneeling in front are the adorable bunnies from the Cologne School.
The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 300 Jimmie Leeds Road.
