GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Jewish farming colony hidden away in the Pine Barrens and obscured by time has been brought to light on the silver screen.

The premier screening of the documentary film “Alliance: A Story of Bravery, Immigration, Resilience, and Family” was held at Stockton University on Sunday. The film focuses on the titular Alliance Colony, a settlement of Jewish farmers in Salem County that was founded in the late 19th century. An audience of more than 200 people gathered to explore the parts of their family legacy rooted in the Jewish farming community explored in the film, gather with kin and celebrate their heritage.

Susan Donnelly, director and executive producer of “Alliance,” said she felt the film would be important to those who descended from the families that settled the colony. She said she was humbled by the turnout and found that people were eager to see their family histories preserved. Although she has been working in film since she was a teenager, "Alliance" is Donnelly's first feature film.

"There’s a community there that really wants to hear the stories," said Donnelly, who lives in Maryland. "And so, it just seemed like there was this need, this desire, to have something that could tell about Alliance and its history and could live on.”

A thriving community

The movie narrates the history of Alliance and the effect it had on the settlers and the wider South Jersey community. Alliance was founded in 1882 by Jewish migrants fleeing persecution in a czarist Russia increasingly engulfed in pogroms and antisemitism. There were about 43 families at the start of the Alliance Colony, although experts in the film stressed the families came in separate groups at different times and the exact population of the colony in its early years is unknown.

The migrants were aided by a variety of various Jewish refugee organizations, including HIAS and the Alliance Israelite Universelle, which was the namesake of the colony. With diverse political, ideological and spiritual motivations, the migrants decided to form a communal farm colony in Salem County, about 5 miles outside Vineland. While they were mostly new to farming and struggled with the largely arid soil of the Pine Barrens, the Alliance settlers banded together to create a thriving community, growing to a population of more than 1,000 by 1908.

The film is supported by several charitable, private and public art organizations, including the Maryland State Arts Council, the Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture, Women in Film & Video, and the New Jersey Council for the Humanities.

A Q&A session was held after the screening featuring Donnelly, associated producer and photography director Ted Salins, professor Thomas Kinsella, the director of the Alliance Heritage Center at Stockton, and Nachum Helig, a Jewish man who owned and farmed land at the area of the former Alliance Colony until he sold his farm several years ago. During the documentary, Helig offers several powerful interviews illustrative of the colony’s historical and emotional importance.

The Alliance Heritage Center at Stockton helped organize the screening event. Stockton geology adjunct professor Mark Demitroff featured prominently in the film, and Heather Perez, the special collections librarian at the Stockton Richard E. Bjork Library, helped curate materials for the documentary, according to Kinsella.

Eric Doroshow, 63, of Wilmington, Delaware, said his great-great grandparents lived in Norma, an unincorporated town within the former Alliance Colony. He said he was excited to learn more about his history and thanked Stockton for its work to organize the screening and the filmmakers for their efforts to take history and “bring it to life.” At one point in the movie, Doroshow is featured showing his grandchildren the old home of their ancestors.

“It’s studying our genealogy, and it’s part of my history,” said David Harrison, a 92-year-old man from Philadelphia. He said both his paternal and maternal family sides of his family came from the Alliance colony.

Elizabeth Rothman-Zucker came to the screening from Dallas. She said her grandfather was born at the colony and lived there until he went to Temple University in Philadelphia and resettled in Pennsylvania.

"I've always heard about this wonderful experience and experiment, but it was great to actually see it documented on film," Rothman-Zucker said. "I want to learn more about my roots."

Alliance has a personal connection to Donnelly, the director, as well. Her great-great grandparents were among the original colonists who settled Alliance, and her grandparents are buried at the site. Donnelly said she attended an intergenerational reunion at Alliance about five years ago, where the idea for the documentary was planted.

"I went up and I started realizing this was more of a story than I had known before and there was a lot of interest from descendants," Donnelly said. “And to see all these people coming with such great interest in the story and excited about seeing other descendants and family and just having something that memorializes this history, it’s fantastic. I’m in awe this many people are here.”

'Oh, my God, was that good'

The documentary is decorated with a trove of recovered photographs from Alliance. Interviews with academics, experts and the colony’s descendants delving into their family story overlaid with those historical photographs comprises the majority of the film’s runtime.

Howard Jaffe, 67, of Pittsgrove Township, volunteers his time to guide tours for local students and other interested people at the cemetery and synagogue at the site of the colony. He said he had a grandfather who was among the original colonists at the site and wanted to share what he knew about the area with others. During the documentary, Jaffe discusses the history of Alliance and its origins.

“It’s fantastic,” Jaffe said.

The film is scored with traditional music from the Odessa Klezmer band celebrating the colony’s heritage. The Odessa Klezmer band came to Stockton for the screening and performed at the Campus Center after the Q&A period.

“Oh, my God, was that good. It was our music, man,” Odessa Klezmer member Ed Goldberg, of Columbus, Burlington County, said of the film.

Band member Robert Mehlman added that he was proud to add his music to what he felt was a movie that told a fundamental human story.

“The story is a universal story,” said Mehlman, of Princeton, Mercer County. “It’s a people running for their lives, trying to make a go-of-it in the new land.”

The Alliance Colony began to change in the early 20th century. As more immigrants came to the settlement, it pivoted toward manufacturing work. The second and third generations of the colony, meanwhile, went to high school in nearby Vineland and often left to pursue other careers in larger metropolitan areas, leaving the area somewhat depleted by the interwar period in the 1920s. Although there was a resurgence as Jews fled Europe during World War II and the Holocaust, the farmland settlement continued to diminish in population and faded in the postwar period.

There are efforts today to rejuvenate Jewish farming settlements. The Alliance Community Reboot, or ACRe, is looking to seed new farming efforts in the area to reconnect with their heritage.

Leonard Moss, 87, of Cherry Hill, said his grandparents began farming at Norma in the late 19th century, toward the start of the colony. He was born in the settlement and felt the film inscribed the legacy of his family for his posterity.

“I was born in Norma and I plan on dying in Norma,” Leonard Moss said. “It’s a connection to the past, and presumably the future will remember us. So, we shall see.”

Those interested in scheduling a screening of “Alliance” can email info@alliancefilm.com or visit alliancefilm.com for more information.