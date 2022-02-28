History-making Latino judge comes full circle on last day

BRIDGETON — He broke barriers as the state's first Latino Assignment Judge in 2011, when he took on leadership of the Atlantic and Cape May vicinage of Superior Court, but on his last day on the bench Judge Julio Mendez revisited his earliest days in the law.

At the Cumberland County Courthouse at Broad and Fayette streets, Mendez heard an adoption case and a petition for custody in Courtroom 207, the first courtroom in which he ever argued a case. It was also the courtroom he occupied for nine years as a family court judge in Cumberland County.

"The Chief Justice signed a one-day order allowing me to come to Cumberland County," Mendez said in an interview after his court session ended.

Mendez turned 70 Monday, which is the state's mandatory retirement age for Superior Court judges.

Mendez has handled many high-profile cases as the leader of the Atlantic Cape vicinage, from disputes between Atlantic City and public safety unions to election recounts and challenges.

His successor is Superior Court Judge Michael Blee, who becomes the Atlantic and Cape May Assignment Judge on Tuesday.

Cumberland County is Mendez's home county. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1975 and has lived in Vineland for 40 years.

One of the first things he plans to do, Mendez said, is a 130-mile walk on a pilgrimage across the North of Spain. That's the home of his ancestors, and where he spent two years after leaving Cuba at age 14 before emigrating with his parents to the United States.

At Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) Mendez thought of becoming an accountant, working with numbers rather than language. His English skills were new — he began studying the language in Spain, but really learned it as a junior and senior in high school here, he said.

"One of the professors invited me to spend three weeks in Washington, D.C., in January 1976," Mendez said. "I went and saw Thurgood Marshall, and I said, 'I want to do this,'" he said of the law.

So he changed his major to political science, and went to Rutgers Law School after graduation.

"Seven years after I got (to the U.S.) I passed the bar exam," Mendez said.

On his March trip to Spain, Mendez will walk 130 miles of the 500-mile Camino de Santiago, also called St. James Way, over 10 or 11 days. The route — a network of trails — travels across the north of Spain, ending in Santiago de Compostela at the northwestern corner, where the relics of the Apostle St. James are believed to be buried.

He's been walking six to seven miles each evening to get ready, Mendez said.

"Pilgrims have been doing this for 1,200 years," Mendez said. "I wanted to have a transition between my life of service as a judge and whatever comes next," Mendez said, "and reflect on the good things of life, like family, for which I'm thankful."

Mendez and wife, Rosa, have two adult children and three grandchildren, he said.

Some of the accomplishments he most savors are those that made the court more community oriented, he said, citing expansion and renaming of the drug court program to Recovery Court, and the court's efforts to help graduates get jobs.

That model has been duplicated statewide, as has the One Judge, One School program Mendez started that sends judges into schools to talk to students.

"All the judges participated," Mendez said.

Other vicinages have followed, said Pete McAleer, spokesman for the N.J. Administrative Office of the Courts.

Mendez was instrumental in working with Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson in creating the Central Municipal Court to allow nine (so far) municipalities to share one municipal court system to save money and make the system more fair.

After finishing up his court session, Mendez greeted visitor after visitor there to thank him for his mentorship and wish him well on his retirement.

Several were former law clerks, of which he has had 26 over the years, Mendez said.

"And he manages to keep in touch with all of them," said Brittany Chan, his current law clerk.

"He's beloved by all his former clerks," said Jennifer R. Perez, now a legal services attorney. "We just had a Zoom call with a big group of them."

Mendez isn't sure what's next, only what isn't, he said.

"I will not be doing mediation," Mendez said, "or return as a judge on recall. I want to do and explore things that make me completely happy and are meaningful."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.