UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township is offering two scholarships for college students.
The Society is administering educational scholarships formerly given by the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association (G.T.A.M.A), which dissolved. Scholarships are available for full-time students who reside within the geographic boundaries of the former Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association and/or meet the eligibility requirements. The two scholarships available to college students are the B-G College Scholarship and the Bixby S.T.E.M. College Scholarship.
Both scholarships have application deadlines of April 15. The applications are available by visiting uppertwphistory.org.
