Historical marker on Virginia Avenue honors the life of Micah "Dew" Tennant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said this was Phase Two of three in the city's plan to honor Micah's life.

Phase One was completed in September 2020 when the playground at Duane E. Harris Memorial Field was renamed Micah "Dew" Tennant Park. In spring 2022, the basketball courts at the park will be resurfaced and painted with murals as a tribute to Micah.

Small said he wanted to do whatever he could to honor the life of Micah. He had been working with the Tennant family over the past year and a half to obtain the marker and put together Saturday's ceremony. It had been pushed off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We couldn't think of a better situation to make this family happy," said Small. "We promise to keep his name alive."

+12 Atlantic City park renamed in honor of Micah Tennant ATLANTIC CITY — Erica Tennant believed her 10-year-old cousin Micah was going to be a legend.

Erica Tennant praised Small for his dedication to working with the family.

"I can't thank him enough for what he has done over the last two years and helping carrying on the life of Dew," she said.

Sa'yair Branch, 12, and Ajmal Head, 12, spoke with courage about the death of their cousin.