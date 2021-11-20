Historical marker on Virginia Avenue honors the life of Micah "Dew" Tennant

ATLANTIC CITY — At 10 years old, Micah "Dew" Tennant "was nothing short of amazing," family says.
The Uptown School Complex student enjoyed being around his family, playing football for the Atlantic City Dolphins youth team and, most importantly, DJing. Known as "DJ Dew," Micah would DJ during family events and even his own birthday parties.
Micah's life was cut short two years ago, but the city is going out of its way to make sure he is not forgotten.
City officials and members of the Tennant family on Saturday held a ceremony to place a historical marker in memory of Micah outside the family's day care center on Virginia Avenue.
Micah was fatally shot in 2019 during a local high school football game. Saturday marked two years since his death.
The boy was attending a playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden on Nov. 15, 2019, when shots were fired during the third quarter, sending spectators fleeing from the stands. He died from his injuries five days later. Alvin Wyatt, 32, was charged with Micah’s murder.
The incident received regional and national attention. The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the two schools at Lincoln Financial Field to finish their game after the shooting forced it to be suspended.
"He was just a kid. The way he left this Earth should've never happened," said Micah's cousin, Erica Tennant. "He was nothing short of amazing, he had a great personality, he had charisma and was just full of life. His bright smile made him loved by so many."
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said this was Phase Two of three in the city's plan to honor Micah's life.
Phase One was completed in September 2020 when the playground at Duane E. Harris Memorial Field was renamed Micah "Dew" Tennant Park. In spring 2022, the basketball courts at the park will be resurfaced and painted with murals as a tribute to Micah.
Small said he wanted to do whatever he could to honor the life of Micah. He had been working with the Tennant family over the past year and a half to obtain the marker and put together Saturday's ceremony. It had been pushed off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We couldn't think of a better situation to make this family happy," said Small. "We promise to keep his name alive."
ATLANTIC CITY — Erica Tennant believed her 10-year-old cousin Micah was going to be a legend.
Erica Tennant praised Small for his dedication to working with the family.
"I can't thank him enough for what he has done over the last two years and helping carrying on the life of Dew," she said.
Sa'yair Branch, 12, and Ajmal Head, 12, spoke with courage about the death of their cousin.
"One thing I learned from Micah's passing was to always be aware of your surroundings," said Branch. "This broke my heart, ever since he died I knew I wasn't going to see him again, but he'll always be in my heart," Ajmal said.
Ajmal had those in attendance shout "LLD" for long live Dew.
