Nonprofits such as historical societies can apply for a grant offered by the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs.
The grant is part of the county Historical Partnership Program, offered through the New Jersey Historical Commission. The Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs' mission is to develop programs and promote public interest in local and county history, the arts and the cultural traditions of the community.
Interested organizations can fill out the application at atlantic-county.org/cultural-affairs. The deadline for grant applications is March 24. For more information, call 609-909-7309 or email kbrown@aclsys.org.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.