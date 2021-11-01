Historic retreat in Cape May Point to be preserved as science center

CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware Bay meets the ocean. But it now looks as though the beloved building will be saved.
In the shadow of the Cape May Lighthouse, the Saint Mary-By-The-Sea has served as a retreat house for the religious order and their guests since 1909.
Local preservationists were dismayed when the nuns announced plans in 2016 to return the site to nature, in keeping with the order’s environmental ethos.
On Monday, the order posted a letter announcing the property would instead be sold, to become a science education center.
In previous statements, the sisters said they wanted to keep the site from development, citing both the migrating species that pass the center and the potential danger from sea level rise.
“When the sisters were ensured by professional authorities that the site was no longer in imminent danger from the sea, plans were modified,” reads the statement released Monday. “The sisters knew that those red roofs are iconic and a treasured part of the landscape of Cape May Point and explored options for this property consistent with their pledge.”
Plans call for the creation of an environmental center that will focus on education, research and advocacy devoted to the conservation, protection and preservation of nature.
“This mission is aligned with the sisters’ land ethic and their commitment to the ocean, climate and marine life,” the statement continues. “The agreement calls for the long-term preservation of this iconic building and if ever destroyed by nature, the site would return to its natural ocean side habitat.”
A deed restriction will prevent commercial development at the site in perpetuity.
The posted letter is signed by the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia. The administrator of the retreat, Sister Sharon McCarthy, could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the order said she had nothing further to add to the statement.
Mullock, a driving force behind the creation of the Harriet Tubman Museum in neighboring Cape May, had discussed the creation of a nonprofit nature and environmental center at the site last year. He also sought a rural business development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to transform the building into a science center.
The sister’s initial announcement about returning the site to nature sparked a flurry of preservation efforts, including online petitions and other advocacy. But until now, the religious order remained steadfast in its plans.
The original plan was to open the religious retreat for one final summer in 2021, but in February, the order said that would not happen. The COVID-19 pandemic meant the retreat remained closed for 2020 and 2021.
The order held a closing ceremony marking the end of the building’s service. It had hosted thousands of people, both nuns and laypeople.
“The heartbreaking and difficult decision to close the facility was the result of comprehensive planning that clearly identified the need for the divestment of this property. Given its beachfront location and our congregational commitment to care for Earth, our desire is to return this land to nature rather than use it for further development,” read a statement at the time.
Along with the lighthouse, technically just over the border in Lower Township, and the historic St. Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church at the other end of Harvard Avenue, St. Mary’s has been a Cape May Point landmark for generations.
Although the nuns have operated it for more than a century, they did not build the sprawling building. The building was originally constructed in 1889.
Before the nuns purchased the building in 1909 for $9,000, it operated as the Shoreham Hotel, and later as a “home for aged and infirmed colored people.” The nuns changed little, aside from transforming the ballroom into a chapel and adding crosses to the roof.
In the spring, Mullock said he discovered that the building was once owned in part by William Still, a prominent abolitionist and a chronicler and conductor of the Underground Railroad, a clandestine network that helped thousands escape slavery before the Civil War.
Smith had a summer house in Cape May, near the site of the Harriet Tubman museum. That house remains on Lafayette Street, with a historic marker in the front lawn.
