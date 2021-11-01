Historic retreat in Cape May Point to be preserved as science center

The order held a closing ceremony marking the end of the building’s service. It had hosted thousands of people, both nuns and laypeople.

“The heartbreaking and difficult decision to close the facility was the result of comprehensive planning that clearly identified the need for the divestment of this property. Given its beachfront location and our congregational commitment to care for Earth, our desire is to return this land to nature rather than use it for further development,” read a statement at the time.

Along with the lighthouse, technically just over the border in Lower Township, and the historic St. Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church at the other end of Harvard Avenue, St. Mary’s has been a Cape May Point landmark for generations.

Although the nuns have operated it for more than a century, they did not build the sprawling building. The building was originally constructed in 1889.

Before the nuns purchased the building in 1909 for $9,000, it operated as the Shoreham Hotel, and later as a “home for aged and infirmed colored people.” The nuns changed little, aside from transforming the ballroom into a chapel and adding crosses to the roof.