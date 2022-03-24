 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic Preservation Office to hold April meeting on Lucy the Elephant

Lucy the Elephant mid renovation progress

As of Nov. 11, Lucy the Elephant had been covered with white scaffold sheeting on parts of her exterior.

 Samantha Lynam, for The Press

The Historic Preservation Office of the state Department of Environmental Protection will hold a meeting next month about constructing an ADA Interpretive Visitor Center for Lucy the Elephant.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on April 13 at 10 a.m. and will be conducted virtually via GoToMeeting.

Lucy the Elephant closed in September 2021 for restoration. The metal hide of the elephant is being replaced after it was discovered that the majority of it had fallen into disrepair and needed to be replaced. Those efforts were bolstered by a $500,000 “Save America’s Treasures” grant from the National Park Services, which was awarded to the Save Lucy Committee in October 2021. For most of the last six months, she has been shielded in scaffolding as crews have gotten to work on repairs.

Lucy briefly reopened for tours around the holidays, as repair work was suspended due to the late delivery of construction materials – something emblematic of the broader supply chain disruptions that have affected the U.S. economy over the last several months.

Save Lucy Committee officials have told The Press of Atlantic City that the restoration project will likely finish sometime in August, although Lucy is accepted to reopen for tourist by Memorial Day weekend.

Those interested in attending the April 13 meeting should contact the Historic Preservation Office by at the NJHPO@dep.nj.gov email address. People can enter the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/990001245 or by calling at 1 (877) 309-2073 or 1 (646) 7493129 via phone. The access code is 990-001-245. Public comment will be welcome at the meeting.

