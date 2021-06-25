Historic Organ Restoration to benefit from Acme reusable bag program

Historic Organ Restoration Committee was selected as the July beneficiary of the Acme's Give Back Where It Counts programs.
The Give Back Where It Counts programs encourages shoppers at Acme to help cut down on single-use plastic bags while giving back to the community's non-profit organizations. For every $3 reusable Give Back Where It Counts bag purchased at the Ventnor Acme location, a $1 donation will be given to that month's organization.
"It's more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment," said Scott Banks, Membership & Events Coordinator of Historic Organ Restoration Committee, in a news release. "Non-profits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to helping local nonprofits and helping the environment at the same time. We hope you'll support us in July by purchasing one — or two! — Give Back Where It Counts bags at our local Acme!"
Historic Organ Restoration Committee is a group dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the two pipe organs at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The large organ in the main hall is the world's largest musical instrument with its 33,112 pipes.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
