Historic Ocean City church under agreement of sale

OCEAN CITY — A southend landmark could disappear under a deal to sell the Chapel by the Sea at 5501 Asbury Ave. to a developer, with a proposal in the works to build residential and retail units on the site.

The church’s history goes back more than a century in the south end of the city, according to members.

There, the chapel of the building has withstood decades of storms, including the 1962 nor’easter that devastated much of the Jersey shore and Superstorm Sandy in 2012, in which the ocean poured over the nearby bulkhead.

While the building may not survive, the church will. The church has an active membership, although few live or vacation in Ocean City.

According to Timothy Bromhead, the church pastor, the sale will fund the building of a new church in the Marmora section of Upper Township, where there will be room for a campus and land around the church. He declined to say what location in Marmora was under consideration.

He said there is an agreement of sale with an Ocean City development company. Bromhead declined to say the purchase price. A recent assessment put the value of the tax-exempt church property at about $2.5 million.

Bromhead said he and the congregation have struggled with the question of whether to move out of Ocean City.

“It was not an easy decision,” he said. “We prayed very hard about it.”

The city has changed dramatically over the years. In the 1940s and 1950s, many families spent the summer at the shore, often with the father working in Philadelphia during the week and returning by train on Friday. More recently, there were still families who spent extended vacations in the city’s south end, and many attended the church each summer.

Today, most people get a week of vacation. That’s changed who attends the non-denominational Chapel by the Sea, Bromhead said.

Most of the congregation is from Upper Township and other mainland communities, and some people are reluctant to make the ride over the bridge to Ocean City, much less to the far south end of the island. Traffic is intense in the summer, and the beachside neighborhood is almost empty in the winter.

Bromhead plans to post a sign outside the church sometime this week, explaining the decision and what is likely to happen at the site. Some neighbors have heard about the plans already.

“Some of the neighbors have not been really nice,” Bromhead said on Sunday. Neighbors want to keep the church where it is, he said, but he added that he does not see many of them in the pews.

One neighbor, who agreed to speak if his name was not used, said the pastor is right that the neighborhood is not happy with the proposal.

The neighbor does not regularly attend services at Union Chapel, but said the church has been supported by the neighborhood for decades. He said the area does not need more density or development.

Bromhead, a retired Ocean City police officer who has been involved in ministry in the city for 38 years, said he became part of Union Chapel nine years ago.

He said he wanted to be careful about what he said, calling the agreement of sale “fragile.” The proposal would need the blessing of the Planning Board, including approval for subdividing the property. So far, no application has come before the board.

According to Bromhead, the property could be divided into six or seven lots, including the long-standing chapel, the adjoining fellowship hall, and the parking lot next to the church.

Because of the zoning of the property, the plans would need to include a commercial use on the ground floor of the unit on Asbury Avenue, Bromhead said.

In the meantime, services continue at the church, which had long be known as Union Chapel by the Sea. Bible study takes place Wednesday evening, and Sunday services start at 9:30 a.m. About 11 on Sunday, the service was over, but the fellowship continued, with church members crowded along long tables in the fellowship hall or chatting in the chapel.

A few children played an impromptu game, one hiding behind the upright piano in the church. They eventually drew a “no running” reminder from Bromhead, standing in the foyer. Surrounding him on the walls are photos of the history of the church, collected by Edna May Streaker, a devoted southend resident who showed her collection of historic photos of the area in the church each year. Streaker died in 2016, at the age of 90.

Arranged on the walls are images dating from the early 20th century, when the church members gathered in each other’s houses, while others show the additions over the years.

There is a photo from a Sunday in 1936, with sharply dressed people gathered outside the church.