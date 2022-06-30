Highlights of $235 million Atlantic City budget to be voted on Thursday

ATLANTIC CITY — The $235 million city budget for 2022 will be voted on during a special meeting Thursday night.

The budget as introduced raises $38.6 million from local taxpayers, down 3.7% from the $40 million collected from property taxes last year, resulting in a 2.9% tax rate decrease.

City Council is expected to pass the budget after asking for more details and having four council members meet with department heads to get questions addressed.

“The department heads answered all the questions we had,” said Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall. “I support the budget. They assured us the state reviewed the budget as well several times before it even got to council.”

Councilman Bruce Weekes, also at the meeting, said he was concerned that council had so little role in budget decisions, which he said is in opposition to training he has received from the state about council’s role.

“The administration said we can’t make changes,” Weekes said, “that the meeting was just for clarification.”

He said those restrictions are probably due to the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act that allowed the state takeover of the city’s finances and operations.

Weekes said he would have asked for more police to be hired under the 2022 budget.

Some takeaways: Insurance (liability, workers’ comp and employee group health) at $38.8 million and debt service at $38.3 million are the two biggest expenses this year.

The next biggest chunks are two public safety divisions, police at $28 million and fire at $20.8 million.

Statutory expenditures are about $20.4 million for payments into the Public Employees Retirement System, Social Security system, police and fire pensions, Unemployment Insurance, lifeguard pension fund, Defined Contribution Program and the Pension Increase Act.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. is one of the best paid people in city employment, with a 2022 salary of $147,512, but he isn’t the highest paid. That honor goes to the head of the Atlantic City Police Department, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, whose salary for 2022 is listed at $193,568.

Fire Chief Scott Evans comes in at $165,000, and the seven deputy fire chiefs each make $157,309.

Several department heads make just under the mayor’s salary. Business Administrator Anthony Swan’s salary is $147,124; Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin’s salary is $140,353; and Tax Assessor Novelette Robinson makes $140,912.

The budget uses $15 million in surplus to increase spending on city employee salaries by 10% and on debt service by 7%, even as the state will provide $5.7 million less in aid.

The municipal tax rate will fall roughly 5 cents, from $1.6480 to $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value, Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin has said.

“For the average household with a $125,000 assessment, that’s a decrease of the local tax of $60.43,” Aboderin has said.

Below are some of the highlights of departmental spending from the itemized budget provided to council about two weeks ago. It includes each division or department’s two highest salaries.

All city workers receive a 2022 raise of $4,500 starting July 1, with another $3,000 raise to start Jan. 1.

CITY COUNCIL

Municipal attorney: $55,951.59

Salaries for each council member: $30,300 (Council President George Tibbitt gets a bit more at $32,855.88)

Biggest other expense: $2,400 for education

Total spending: $343,722 (down about $30,000 from 2021 budget)

CITY CLERK

Municipal clerk salary: $116,272.10

Assistant municipal clerk salary: $77,256.69

Biggest other expense: $21,812 for elections and special purchases

Total spending: $392,404.00 (down about $8,000 from 2021 budget)

ADMINISTRATION

MAYOR’S OFFICE

Mayor’s salary: $147,512

Confidential aide to mayor: $107,186.36

Biggest other expense: $127,950 for professional consultants

Total spending: $716,450 (up about $9,000)

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR’S OFFICE

Business administrator salary: $147,124

Public information officer: $85,000

Biggest other expense: $379,000 for professional consultants

Total spending: $825,010 (up about $175,000 over 2021 budget)

SOLICITOR’S OFFICE

Municipal attorney: $130,000

Assistant municipal attorney: $110,335

Biggest other expense: $874,800 for legal services

Total spending: $1.89 million (up about $90,000)

PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Municipal prosecutor salary: $112,642

Assistant municipal prosecutor: $87,247

Biggest other expense: $15,000 for legal services

Total spending: $328,310 (down about $3,000 from 2021 budget)

PUBLIC DEFENDER’S OFFICE

Public defender: $112,895

Paralegal: $60,285

Biggest other expense: $73,800 for legal services

Total spending: $293,400 (up about $55,000 from 2021 budget)

INSURANCE

General liability insurance: $5.36 million

Worker’s Compensation insurance: $5.27 million

Employee group health: $28 million

Total spending: $38.6 million (up about $7 million)

MUNICIPAL COURT

Municipal Court judge: $139,641

Municipal Court judge: $132,559

Biggest other expense: $13,000 each for printing and binding and professional consultants

Total spending: $1.29 million (up about $100,000 from 2021 budget)

TAX ASSESSOR’S OFFICE

Tax assessor salary: $140,912

Deputy tax assessor: $75,690

Biggest other expense: $385,000 for professional consultants

Total spending: $685,000 (an increase of about $73,000 over 2021 budget

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM DIVISION

Director of data processing salary: $114,700

Network administrator 1 salary: $62,186

Biggest other expense: $1.08 million for professional consultants

Total spending: $2.5 million (up about $400,000 over 2021 budget)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (CDBG)

Assistant director of community development: $102,250

Principal community organizational specialist: $68,978

Biggest other expense: None listed

Total spending: $107,612 after subtracting $165,000 in grant funding (up about $7,000 from 2021 budget)

SPECIAL EVENTS

Program coordinator salary: $59,170

Office supervisor: $52,250

Biggest other expense: $25,000 toward special events

Total spending: $231,000 (up about $75,000 over 2021 budget)

HUMAN SERVICES

Personnel director salary: $116,944

Assistant personnel director: $103,751

Biggest other expense: $132,950 for data processing services

Total spending: $1.06 million (up about $400,000 from 2021 budget)

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT

Department head: $137,752

Assistant director of redevelopment: $104,250

Biggest other expense: $235,000 for professional consultants (for both director and department as a whole)

Total spending: about $870,000 for both director and department (up about $120,000 from 2021 budget)

REVENUE AND FINANCE

COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE

Chief financial officer: $140,353

Comptroller: $110,000

Biggest other expense: $223,610 for payroll services

Total spending: $1.55 million (up about $250,000 from 2021 budget, but office merged with Director’s Office in 2022)

TAX COLLECTOR’S OFFICE

Tax collector: $86,489

Assistant municipal tax collector: $64,395

Biggest other expense: $60,900 for data processing services

Total spending: $452,144 (down about $44,000)

PURCHASING

Purchasing agent salary: $84,596

Assistant purchasing agent: $62,792

Biggest other expense: $10,400 for data processing services

Total spending: $336,190

PUBLIC SAFETY

POLICE DIVISION (not including civilian or communications divisions)

Officer in charge: $193,588

Deputy police chief: $171,997

Biggest other expense: $392,000 for vehicles

Total spending: $28.1 million

FIRE DIVISION (does not include Fire Civilian Division or Uniform Safety Division)

Chief: $165,000

Deputy chiefs (7): $157,309 each

Biggest other expense: $124,000 for uniforms

Total spending: $20.78 million (up about $1.5 million from 2021 budget)

PUBLIC WORKS

Director of public works salary: $122,985

Assistant director: $111,860

Director’s Office: $2.6 million (about the same since 2021 budget)

Electrical Bureau: $519,000 (up about $120,000)

Parks: $555,000 (up about $160,000)

Beach and Boardwalk: $991,000 (up about $180,000)

Vehicle maintenance: $2.4 million (up about $100,000)

Facilities: $653,000 (up about $220,000)

Sanitation: $3.9 million (up about $200,000)

Street repairs: $521,000 (down about $90,000)

Paint and Sign: $100,000 (down about $20,000)

Building maintenance: $1.2 million (about the same)

Engineering: $1.9 million (down about $100,000)

Gardner’s Basin/Aquarium: $1.1 million (up about $250,000)

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Chief Reg Environmental Health Spec: $112,600

Director salary: $110,000

Director’s Office: $1.28 million (about the same)

Health Administration: $845,000 (up about $180,000)

Environmental Services: N/A

Vital Statistics: N/A

Recreation and Cultural Affairs: $1.3 million (up about $450,000)

Animal Control: $43,000 (about the same)

LICENSING AND INSPECTION

Construction official: $123,617

Department head salary: $116,944

Director’s Office: $228,000 (decrease of $16,000)

Code enforcement: $1.1 million (increase of $300,000)

Landlord Tenant: N/A

Mercantile: $603,000 (up about $63,000)

Construction Office: $1.6 million (up about $120,000)

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

