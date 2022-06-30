Highlights of $235 million Atlantic City budget to be voted on Thursday

ATLANTIC CITY — The $235 million city budget for 2022 will be voted on during a special meeting Thursday night.
The budget as introduced raises $38.6 million from local taxpayers, down 3.7% from the $40 million collected from property taxes last year, resulting in a 2.9% tax rate decrease.
City Council is expected to pass the budget after asking for more details and having four council members meet with department heads to get questions addressed.
“The department heads answered all the questions we had,” said Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall. “I support the budget. They assured us the state reviewed the budget as well several times before it even got to council.”
Councilman Bruce Weekes, also at the meeting, said he was concerned that council had so little role in budget decisions, which he said is in opposition to training he has received from the state about council’s role.
“The administration said we can’t make changes,” Weekes said, “that the meeting was just for clarification.”
People are also reading…
He said those restrictions are probably due to the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act that allowed the state takeover of the city’s finances and operations.
Weekes said he would have asked for more police to be hired under the 2022 budget.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council finally received a detailed 2022 city budget that includes how …
Some takeaways: Insurance (liability, workers’ comp and employee group health) at $38.8 million and debt service at $38.3 million are the two biggest expenses this year.
The next biggest chunks are two public safety divisions, police at $28 million and fire at $20.8 million.
Statutory expenditures are about $20.4 million for payments into the Public Employees Retirement System, Social Security system, police and fire pensions, Unemployment Insurance, lifeguard pension fund, Defined Contribution Program and the Pension Increase Act.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. is one of the best paid people in city employment, with a 2022 salary of $147,512, but he isn’t the highest paid. That honor goes to the head of the Atlantic City Police Department, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, whose salary for 2022 is listed at $193,568.
Fire Chief Scott Evans comes in at $165,000, and the seven deputy fire chiefs each make $157,309.
Several department heads make just under the mayor’s salary. Business Administrator Anthony Swan’s salary is $147,124; Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin’s salary is $140,353; and Tax Assessor Novelette Robinson makes $140,912.
The budget uses $15 million in surplus to increase spending on city employee salaries by 10% and on debt service by 7%, even as the state will provide $5.7 million less in aid.
The municipal tax rate will fall roughly 5 cents, from $1.6480 to $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value, Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin has said.
ATLANTIC CITY — City workers will get substantial raises and the minimum full-time annual sa…
“For the average household with a $125,000 assessment, that’s a decrease of the local tax of $60.43,” Aboderin has said.
Below are some of the highlights of departmental spending from the itemized budget provided to council about two weeks ago. It includes each division or department’s two highest salaries.
All city workers receive a 2022 raise of $4,500 starting July 1, with another $3,000 raise to start Jan. 1.
CITY COUNCIL
Municipal attorney: $55,951.59
Salaries for each council member: $30,300 (Council President George Tibbitt gets a bit more at $32,855.88)
Biggest other expense: $2,400 for education
Total spending: $343,722 (down about $30,000 from 2021 budget)
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will consider at a special meeting Thursday an ordinance to lea…
CITY CLERK
Municipal clerk salary: $116,272.10
Assistant municipal clerk salary: $77,256.69
Biggest other expense: $21,812 for elections and special purchases
Total spending: $392,404.00 (down about $8,000 from 2021 budget)
ADMINISTRATION
MAYOR’S OFFICE
Mayor’s salary: $147,512
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council passed a resolution in support of casino workers in their quest…
Confidential aide to mayor: $107,186.36
Biggest other expense: $127,950 for professional consultants
Total spending: $716,450 (up about $9,000)
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR’S OFFICE
Business administrator salary: $147,124
Public information officer: $85,000
Biggest other expense: $379,000 for professional consultants
Total spending: $825,010 (up about $175,000 over 2021 budget)
ATLANTIC CITY — The city will run free summer camps and other programs for youth, seniors, t…
SOLICITOR’S OFFICE
Municipal attorney: $130,000
Assistant municipal attorney: $110,335
Biggest other expense: $874,800 for legal services
Total spending: $1.89 million (up about $90,000)
PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE
Municipal prosecutor salary: $112,642
Assistant municipal prosecutor: $87,247
ATLANTIC CITY — Uncertainty about the outcome of a county lawsuit against the state over the…
Biggest other expense: $15,000 for legal services
Total spending: $328,310 (down about $3,000 from 2021 budget)
PUBLIC DEFENDER’S OFFICE
Public defender: $112,895
Paralegal: $60,285
Biggest other expense: $73,800 for legal services
Total spending: $293,400 (up about $55,000 from 2021 budget)
INSURANCE
General liability insurance: $5.36 million
Worker’s Compensation insurance: $5.27 million
Employee group health: $28 million
Total spending: $38.6 million (up about $7 million)
MUNICIPAL COURT
Municipal Court judge: $139,641
Municipal Court judge: $132,559
Biggest other expense: $13,000 each for printing and binding and professional consultants
Total spending: $1.29 million (up about $100,000 from 2021 budget)
TAX ASSESSOR’S OFFICE
Tax assessor salary: $140,912
Deputy tax assessor: $75,690
Biggest other expense: $385,000 for professional consultants
Total spending: $685,000 (an increase of about $73,000 over 2021 budget
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM DIVISION
Director of data processing salary: $114,700
Network administrator 1 salary: $62,186
Biggest other expense: $1.08 million for professional consultants
Total spending: $2.5 million (up about $400,000 over 2021 budget)
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (CDBG)
Assistant director of community development: $102,250
Principal community organizational specialist: $68,978
Biggest other expense: None listed
Total spending: $107,612 after subtracting $165,000 in grant funding (up about $7,000 from 2021 budget)
SPECIAL EVENTS
Program coordinator salary: $59,170
Office supervisor: $52,250
Biggest other expense: $25,000 toward special events
Total spending: $231,000 (up about $75,000 over 2021 budget)
HUMAN SERVICES
Personnel director salary: $116,944
Assistant personnel director: $103,751
Biggest other expense: $132,950 for data processing services
Total spending: $1.06 million (up about $400,000 from 2021 budget)
PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT
Department head: $137,752
Assistant director of redevelopment: $104,250
Biggest other expense: $235,000 for professional consultants (for both director and department as a whole)
Total spending: about $870,000 for both director and department (up about $120,000 from 2021 budget)
REVENUE AND FINANCE
COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE
Chief financial officer: $140,353
Comptroller: $110,000
Biggest other expense: $223,610 for payroll services
Total spending: $1.55 million (up about $250,000 from 2021 budget, but office merged with Director’s Office in 2022)
TAX COLLECTOR’S OFFICE
Tax collector: $86,489
Assistant municipal tax collector: $64,395
Biggest other expense: $60,900 for data processing services
Total spending: $452,144 (down about $44,000)
PURCHASING
Purchasing agent salary: $84,596
Assistant purchasing agent: $62,792
Biggest other expense: $10,400 for data processing services
Total spending: $336,190
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLICE DIVISION (not including civilian or communications divisions)
Officer in charge: $193,588
Deputy police chief: $171,997
Biggest other expense: $392,000 for vehicles
Total spending: $28.1 million
FIRE DIVISION (does not include Fire Civilian Division or Uniform Safety Division)
Chief: $165,000
Deputy chiefs (7): $157,309 each
Biggest other expense: $124,000 for uniforms
Total spending: $20.78 million (up about $1.5 million from 2021 budget)
PUBLIC WORKS
Director of public works salary: $122,985
Assistant director: $111,860
Director’s Office: $2.6 million (about the same since 2021 budget)
Electrical Bureau: $519,000 (up about $120,000)
Parks: $555,000 (up about $160,000)
Beach and Boardwalk: $991,000 (up about $180,000)
Vehicle maintenance: $2.4 million (up about $100,000)
Facilities: $653,000 (up about $220,000)
Sanitation: $3.9 million (up about $200,000)
Street repairs: $521,000 (down about $90,000)
Paint and Sign: $100,000 (down about $20,000)
Building maintenance: $1.2 million (about the same)
Engineering: $1.9 million (down about $100,000)
Gardner’s Basin/Aquarium: $1.1 million (up about $250,000)
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Chief Reg Environmental Health Spec: $112,600
Director salary: $110,000
Director’s Office: $1.28 million (about the same)
Health Administration: $845,000 (up about $180,000)
Environmental Services: N/A
Vital Statistics: N/A
Recreation and Cultural Affairs: $1.3 million (up about $450,000)
Animal Control: $43,000 (about the same)
LICENSING AND INSPECTION
Construction official: $123,617
Department head salary: $116,944
Director’s Office: $228,000 (decrease of $16,000)
Code enforcement: $1.1 million (increase of $300,000)
Landlord Tenant: N/A
Mercantile: $603,000 (up about $63,000)
Construction Office: $1.6 million (up about $120,000)
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.