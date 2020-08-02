EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Tabitha Handelong, a Ventnor resident, finds it convenient to visit the off-leash Dog Beach here, so she stops by once a week as soon as summer starts every year.
"Usually, my friends, who have dogs, also come here," said Handelong, who owns a 3-month-old Australian Shepherd named Nora.
Handelong doesn't park in Ocean Drive if the two nearby parking lots are full.
"There is not a lot of parking here," said Handelong, who added she likes Dog Beach because there aren't many communal dog places in South Jersey.
Handelong will keep driving and come back later in the same day if she passes by Dog Beach and the two packing lots are packed.
Handelong will now benefit from never developing the habit of parking on Ocean Drive itself because it has become much more expensive to do the wrong thing.
In June, the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders voted to switch Ocean Drive (County Road No. 656) a no-parking zone to a tow-away zone in the section near Dog Beach from the north end of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge north to the intersection of NJ Route 152.
Vehicles will be towed at a minimum rate of $135 with additional storage fees of $20 per day at the owner's expense.
On top of that, the Township has increased the fine for cars parked on Ocean Drive in the "no parking areas" from $51 to $200 on July 15.
Cars have been parking on both sides of Ocean Drive, and it had become more of a problem during the last month, said Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said.
The last two weekends of July were used to spread the word about the towing and increased fine, and the first weekend of August would see the new ordinances enforced, Miller said.
Rowan Simpson, of Ocean Township, Monmouth County, sat on Dog Beach with her 12-year-old dog, Sheila, and her friend, Antonio Lucciola, 22, of Galloway Township, for the first time. Reviews of Dog Beach online said that parking was a nightmare and that it was really hard to find it, Simpson said.
Simpson thought it was good that people could be fined and have their cars towed for parking on Ocean Drive starting this weekend. She parked across the street where the people who like to fish usually park.
"I don't think people should be parking on this road at all," said Simpson, 22, who she wouldn't want to let her dog out of the car while she was parked on the road.
Simpson has been to dog beaches in Asbury Park and Manasquan, both in Monmouth County. In Asbury Park and Manasquan, the parking is never free, and most of time, a person has to pay to spend time on the beach.
If a person can find a parking spot in the two lots, both Dog Beach itself and its nearby parking lots are free.
"There are a lot more dogs here. My dog is kind of anti-social, so when I go to a dog beach, there are maybe five or six dogs there, and she doesn't really go up to them. Here, there are 20 to 30 dogs, and they are all trying to get her to play with them. She doesn't care for it much, but I like it," Simpson said.
