High-tech aeronautics firm negotiating to build at Atlantic City International Airport

The South Jersey Transportation Authority will negotiate a ground lease agreement with OST Inc./Converge to develop aeronautical facilities on 20 acres at Atlantic City International Airport.

The SJTA board approved a resolution authorizing Executive Director Stephen Dougherty to negotiate with the high-tech firm based in McLean, Virginia.

Atlantic County Economic Alliance President Lauren Moore said OST (Optimal Solutions and Technologies) is a tenant in Federal Aviation Administration space in Building 1 at the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park.

The park is located at the airport.

"We are a company that deals with smart infrastructure," said OST President and CEO Vijay Narula. "Our focus is in the aviation sector."

According to its website, OST has many contracts with federal agencies like the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security.

OST Inc./Converge proposes to finance, design, construct and operate aeronautical facilities, and to use three bays at the Snow Equipment Building, according to the resolution.

Airport Director Tim Kroll said after Wednesday's meeting the authority does not yet have details about what kind of operations OST plans here, or exactly how many jobs it may bring to the area.

OST will issue details of its plans early in the new year, Narula said.

The lease agreement "will catalyze investment in the aeronautical industry and create jobs in the South Jersey region," Converge founder and managing director Vassil Petrov said in a Thursday press statement.

OST is a system integrator, the release said, with a long history of developing public-private programs to benefit local and regional areas.

Converge is a global investment and development company, according to the release.

Wider expressway will benefit drivers and shore economy The large increase in Atlantic City Expressway tolls enacted in 2020 was hard to take. A sig…

In July, Air Force News reported OST was one of the firms awarded parts of a $950 million contract to work on the Air Force's joint all-domain command and control, or JADC2, program.

"JADC2 is intended to be a massive 'network of networks,' sharing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance from sensors across air, land, sea, space, cyberspace, and the electromagnetic spectrum, identifying the proper units or platforms to deal with threats and connecting them with the necessary information," the July 1 Air Force News story by Greg Hadley said.

Hadley's article said the Pentagon will use cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and new communication methods on the project.

Dougherty also reported that November was a slower this year compared to 2021 for the Atlantic City Expressway and Atlantic City International Airport, but year-to-date numbers are up for both.

Expressway toll revenue was $7.9 million in November, relatively flat compared to last year. Year-to-date revenue is $106.5 million, up 1.2% over the same period last year, Dougherty told the SJTA board Wednesday.

A total of 71,000 airline passengers used ACY in November, down 12% from last November, Dougherty said.

South Jersey Transportation Authority lauds upcoming widening of Atlantic City Expressway WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Sometime in 2025, there will be three lanes in both directions of the ent…

Year-to-date airport passenger numbers are up by 12%, he said, with 891,000 passengers using the airport through November.

Airport parking generated $392,000 in November, down 13.7% compared to November 2021.

Year-to-date airport parking has generated $4.6 million, up 11% over the same period last year, Dougherty said.