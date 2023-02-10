A high school referee who made a Black Buena wrestler cut his hair during a match in 2018 lost another legal battle Tuesday.

An appellate court denied Alan Maloney's appeal of a judge's dismissal of a lawsuit he'd filed in Atlantic County Superior Court in 2020.

Judge John C. Porto first dismissed the case May 4, 2021, saying, in a 16-page ruling, that Maloney “was in the best position to address what he considered a rules enforcement issue, and he did so.”

By not having school officials and a coach intervene to prevent the incident, Maloney was forced to bear unforeseen scrutiny, according to the lawsuit.

Maloney is represented by attorney Louis Barbone.

A video posted in December 2018 showed wrestler Andrew Johnson having his dreadlocks cut by a trainer after Maloney threatened to have the teenager forfeit his match for noncompliance.

Maloney was in the locker room with Johnson before the match and informed him that, under the National Federation of State High School Association wrestling rules, the teenager had to wear headgear with a hair cover because of his dreadlocks, according to the appellate court's ruling.

When Johnson later prepared to wrestle, Maloney told him his hair cover was noncompliant because it was not attached to his head gear's ear guards, the ruling said.

The clip of Johnson having his hair cut spread across the internet, sparking backlash as well as legislation intended to protect Black hairstyles from discrimination.

Maloney, in his lawsuit, contended he had to "suffer serious and severe injuries and damages" caused by Buena coach Gregory Maxwell and athletic director David Albertson for failing to follow rules on hair coverings, contending they "breached the duty of care owed to him" by causing the rule violation.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association suspended Maloney indefinitely, pending the outcome of an investigation.

In September 2019, then-New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal handed down a two-year suspension on Maloney following an investigation by the state Division of Civil Rights.

Three months later, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the CROWN Act, which updated state discrimination laws to clarify that prohibited race discrimination includes discrimination on the basis of “traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles.”

