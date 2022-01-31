High school history teacher from Wildwood competes on “Jeopardy!”

Matthew McElroy, a high school history teacher from Wildwood, appeared on the game show “Jeopardy!” on Monday. After finishing with the lead at the end of the first round, McElroy wound up losing to returning champion Jay Foster.

McElroy told host Mayim Bialik that he grew up as an avid reader, being “the kid with the flashlight under the blanket,” and having his parents frequently read to him. He said that he or his girlfriend now read to his own son nightly before bed, something he cherishes as a family tradition.

McElroy’s chances looked good early on Monday night. He finished the first round with $4,600, leading Foster with $4,400 and Houston biology student Riley Timmreck, who had $1,800.

Foster, an engineer from Rancho Palos Verdes, California, took the lead in the second round. The returning champion was bolstered by making a true Daily Double, wagering all of his $5,600 on a question about Maracaibo, Venezuela, and doubling his score to $11,200.