High school history teacher from Wildwood competes on “Jeopardy!”

Matthew McElroy, a high school history teacher from Wildwood, appeared on the game show “Jeopardy!” on Monday. After finishing with the lead at the end of the first round, McElroy wound up losing to returning champion Jay Foster.
McElroy told host Mayim Bialik that he grew up as an avid reader, being “the kid with the flashlight under the blanket,” and having his parents frequently read to him. He said that he or his girlfriend now read to his own son nightly before bed, something he cherishes as a family tradition.
McElroy’s chances looked good early on Monday night. He finished the first round with $4,600, leading Foster with $4,400 and Houston biology student Riley Timmreck, who had $1,800.
Foster, an engineer from Rancho Palos Verdes, California, took the lead in the second round. The returning champion was bolstered by making a true Daily Double, wagering all of his $5,600 on a question about Maracaibo, Venezuela, and doubling his score to $11,200.
McElroy laid down the groundwork for a comeback, largely off the strength of his answers to music biopic questions of which he won all but the $2,000 question, which went to Foster. He did lose ground, however, when he lost $3,000 on a Daily Double question asking about the etymology of the Chevrolet division of General Motors. (The name is rooted in the French word for goat, “chèvre.”)
McElroy, who teaches at Cape May Technical High School, was still in the game during Final Jeopardy with $10,400 and down $6,000 to Foster and up $10,200 on Timmreck. The history teacher lost $9,999 on the Final Jeopardy question about female writers, the answer for which was Gertrude Stein, finishing with $401. Foster won with $11,999 and Timmreck rounded out the trio with $0.
Foster is now a two-day champion, having won $25,999 over the course of his championship run.
For finishing in second place, McElroy won $2,000.
