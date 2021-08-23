These are the events The Press of Atlantic City will be watching this week.
FRIDAY:
- The high school football season begins. Pick up our paper Friday for the special football preview section. Ocean City's Carey Stadium is going to be packed this weekend with a full slate of games for the Battle at the Beach running through Sunday. Four games will be played each Friday and Saturday, and there will be three played Sunday. Ocean City will host Vineland at 8 p.m. Friday, and St. Joseph Academy, Millville, Holy Spirit and Cedar Creek will also play games.
- The Wildwoods Convention Center will host a two-day Sports Card, Toys, Comics & Collectibles Show. More than 125 tables will be set up for the free event run by RK Sports Promotions. It will be held 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information on their website.
SATURDAY:
- Brigantine will hold its first annual "Night in Venice" event. It was rescheduled from this weekend to next due to weather. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Cove and proceeded toward Harbour Beach Boulevard, circled and made its way back toward the Cove and out into Absecon Inlet. The parade then followed the inland waterway behind Brigantine into the City Dock at Brigantine Elks.
