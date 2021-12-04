Higbee Beach plans called an improvement for people and wildlife

LOWER TOWNSHIP — New life could be coming to a swath of marsh near Sunset Beach, under a proposal to restore tidal flow to Pond Creek.
Aside from returning a wide area of the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area to its previous habitat, the three-phase state project could allow more public access to the site, with new trails and wildlife viewing areas.
Long-term plans also call for a new education and interpretive center at the site of a former magnesite plant along Sunset Boulevard. That would be the final phase of a project that is set to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.
It will start with the restoration of tidal flow to Pond Creek, which flows into the Delaware Bay in the Higbee Beach area.
That project has been contemplated for years, originally envisioned as including the Army Corps of Engineers along with the state Department of Environmental Protection. As of 2015, it looked like the state would take on the project alone.
Pond Creek flows through the marsh on one side of Higbee Beach, a large stretch of preserved land along the Delaware Bay running from Sunset Beach to the Cape May Canal, including about 1,200 acres.
ATLANTIC CITY — A country music festival is planned for Aug. 12-14 on the beach in the resor…
Once best known outside the region for its persistent and well-publicized use as a nude beach, the area includes a wide stretch of beach along the Delaware Bay, as well as dunes, marshland, forest, fields, lakes and ponds. It also includes Davey’s Lake, a large body of fresh water just over a line of dunes from the salty bay.
At a recent meeting of the Township Council, Dave Golden, director of the state Division of Fish and Wildlife, outlined the plans and the timeline.
He showed aerial images of the project area on the east side of Higbee Beach, the area close to Sunset Boulevard, pointing out the dense growth of phragmites, a tall, tough reed Golden described as invasive.
Increasing the tidal flow to the area would reduce the phragmites’ growth, he said.
“Much of this project is designed to restore the marsh to natural habitat,” he said. “The way to do this is restoring the natural tidal flow to the marsh.”
That flow was interrupted when the magnesite plant was in operation, he said. Starting during World War II, the plant produced magnetite bricks, used in the furnaces of steel plants that were vital to the war effort. It remained in operation into the 1980s, and then sat vacant for years until it was eventually demolished, with the land turned over to the state as part of the Higbee Beach site.
SEA ISLE CITY — One of Cape May County’s largest and longest-running cold-water dips did not…
Beachgoers, hunters and birders have long used the entrance and parking area off New England Road near the Cape May Canal to access Higbee Beach. A larger, more recent parking area close to the shops and beachfront grille at Sunset Beach has increased access to the area, with locals and visitors strolling the trails and walking along the beach.
As proposed, the state project would further increase public access. Where there is now a poorly maintained parking area and a chain-link fence near an old water tower at the former plant, plans call for a new parking lot serving the new educational and interpretive center.
The site now includes former foundations and concrete structures sprawled with graffiti.
In the longer-term, the plans include a series of wildlife viewing areas, including several that will be accessible under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Golden described them as bird blinds, but not the kinds of blinds many may have visited on other trails.
“They’re pretty advanced designed compared to the ones some people may be familiar with,” he said.
In his presentation, Golden said the project would include a berm running along the perimeter of the creek and wetlands, which will contain flooding and allow access to the area with a pathway along the top.
OCEAN CITY — The popular beachfront holiday trees are back in Ocean City for 2021.
In addition to restoring habitat along an important migration route, Golden said the project seeks to increase public access to the property. The project will also include new protection for Davey’s Lake, to keep it a freshwater oasis, he said.
Baywater overwashed the lake during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, he said, and without intervention the lake could become increasingly salty.
“We know it is valuable,” he said, describing the presence of a large freshwater lake in a dune environment as ecologically interesting.
The state expects to go out to bid on the first phase of the work before the year’s end, with a contract signed by March. The state has the needed permits in place.
“So we’re ready to go,” he said.
Golden showed images of an artist’s rendering of the proposed center, but plans for that are still in the works.
WILDWOOD — Authorities evacuated two city blocks Saturday after a World War II-era projectil…
“As we move forward with the restoration project, we hope to get final designs on an educational and interpretive center on that site,” he said.
Golden did not offer a cost estimate at the meeting. Larry Hajna, a DEP spokesperson, said Monday the cost estimate for the work would not be released before the project goes out to bid. In a 2015 story in The Press of Atlantic City about restoring tidal flow to the area, the total cost estimate given was $2.9 million, but that did not appear to include the new visitor center or public access improvements.
The work had already been bid once, in August. Those bids were rejected because the scope of the project had changed, according to a posted overview of the work. It states that the proposed wetlands restoration will improve habitat for hawks, ospreys and other birds of prey and mean more food and shelter for fish, amphibians, mammals and other species. It calls Cape May an integral part of the spring and fall bird migration route.
The proposal received a warm reception from township officials.
“I wish you could start it sooner,” said Council member Tom Conrad. “We need trails, and we need this in Cape May County, especially in Lower.”
Mayor Frank Sippel described the proposal as a grand slam for the township.
The growth of the offshore wind industry in New Jersey could propel the state to its clean-e…
The site is close to Cape May Point and Cape May, near the remnants of the SS Atlantus, better known as the concrete ship. As part of the restoration process, the state plans to remove a culvert along a trail crossing Pond Creek, replacing it with a far wider bridge.
Golden said the proposal will be an improvement for wildlife and for people.
“I suspect once this is built, you’ll see more people coming to Lower Township to go to Higbee Beach and view wildlife in migration,” he said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.