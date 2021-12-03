Higbee Beach plans called an improvement for people and wildlife

“We know it is valuable,” he said, describing the presence of a large freshwater lake in a dune environment as ecologically interesting.

The state expects to go out to bid on the first phase of the work before the year’s end, with a contract signed by March. The state has the needed permits in place.

“So we’re ready to go,” he said.

Golden showed images of an artist’s rendering of the proposed center, but plans for that are still in the works.

“As we move forward with the restoration project, we hope to get final designs on an educational and interpretive center on that site,” he said.

Golden did not offer a cost estimate at the meeting. Larry Hajna, a DEP spokesperson, said Monday the cost estimate for the work would not be released before the project goes out to bid. In a 2015 story in The Press of Atlantic City about restoring tidal flow to the area, the total cost estimate given was $2.9 million, but that did not appear to include the new visitor center or public access improvements.