Hi Point Pub in Absecon up for sale

ABSECON — The owners of the shuttered Hi Point Pub, which had its liquor license indefinitely suspended by the state earlier this year, are selling the bar for $1.3 million.

The land the business sits on is valued at $650,000, and its inventory of the business is listed at $15,000, according to Murray & Associates, a broker that handles business transactions. Hi Point had gross revenue of $2.1 million, according to the property listening.

The real estate and inventory are included in the price, the listing says.

The bar seats approximately a 150 people, and its liquor license would be transferred to the new owner, the listing says.

The listing agent, Maureen O'Malley, couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

In April, the state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control suspended the bar's liquor license, citing repeated violations.

The 24-hour bar on North Shore Road first opened in 1980, according to its listing.

According to property records, the bar's last listed sale was reported in 2015, with Michael and Rosemarie Skelly selling the deed to Emory Incorporated, of West Trenton, for $535,000 on March 19.

The pub was accused of not intervening in fights, serving underage patrons, overserving customers — a practice that tied the establishment to two fatal accidents — and employing people with criminal convictions who are barred under state law from working at the establishment, according to the state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control's ruling.

A spokesperson for the state Office of the Attorney General, which oversees ABC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hi Point's owners requested a modification to the suspension, assuring the state it would tighten its beverage limits and train security for proper crowd control if it could reopen.

ABC spokesperson Lisa Coryell said in May the Division was considering the request. It's unclear whether or not it was approved or denied.

The alleged problems led City Council here to pass a citywide last-call ordinance, stopping all alcohol sales at 2 a.m.

The public and Council were divided on the issue. Those in support said the ordinance was needed to uphold public safety, while its opponents said the issue revolved around poor ownership, claiming the move was detrimental to local liquor license values.