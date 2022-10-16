HERO Walk teams march in lockstep in fight against drunk driving.

OCEAN CITY — The annual HERO Walk & Fun Run was held Sunday with hundreds gathering at the Ocean City Sports & Civic Center just off the Boardwalk to march to honor their loved ones and raise awareness about dangerous driving.

The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers, a group that works to prevent deaths from drunk driving and other dangerous driving behaviors, organizes the event each year. Its founder, Bill Elliott, said he was glad to still be receiving support from the community since years after the initiative began. He noted the considerable money the walk and run raised for the HERO Campaign’s education and awareness programs. A tracker on the HERO Walk website indicates that 371 people had registered for the event and that it had raised more than $97,000.

“People just keep marching along, and the fact that people keep coming out to walk is a good sign that the support is still strong,” Elliott said.

At the heart of the event are the teams of walkers who have lost friends and family to drunk driving. Photographs of those they lost were hung on posters around the Civic Center as walkers assembled to commemorate them.

Kathy Gennett was a member of the “Ry-Dog” team. She said the team was walking for her niece’s son, Ryan Schleyer, who was a 9-year-old from Hammonton when he was killed by a drunk driver in 2011.

“It’s means support, to remember him,” Gennett said. “It’s great to see people get together in support of something that should be done.”

William Ade was walking in support of his son Kevin Ade, who was killed in 2007 at 19 years old by a drunk driver. He said those who walked were part of a community lending mutual support for one another and working to effect change.

“We’ve come to support the Elliotts and support for everybody else who lost somebody and bring awareness,” William Ade said. “It’s difficult. Everybody’s busy, but everybody can get together in a group and make an impression.”

Bill Elliott’s son, John R. Elliott, was killed by a drunk driver in July 2000 after having just graduated with honors from the U.S. Naval Academy. His death moved Bill Elliott to found the HERO Campaign and carry on his son’s legacy.

Jessica Cruz was a member of the “Cruzers.” She said she was walking in honor of her late father, John Cruz, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2008. She said the team attended the inaugural walk and that she appreciated the widespread community support on display Sunday, as a multitude of area companies and labor unions had been sponsors. Cruz added that the Elliott family was among the first to offer her and her family condolences and welcome them into the HERO Campaign.

“It just had a huge impact on us,” Cruz said.

Area schools also turned out to support the walk. Absegami High School, in Galloway Township, was represented by several members of its Future Business Leaders of America club. Members said they felt it was their responsibility as young people to help combat dangerous driving.

“We want to raise awareness to prevent (drunk-driving) deaths from ever happening again, because so many lives were lost,” said Stephanie Ruales, an FBLA member and Absegami senior.

Patrick Moore, a 2022 Stockton University graduate, was honored before the ceremony for his work leading a drive to support the HERO Campaign. He said he was honored by the recognition and was aided by his fraternity Kappa Sigma.

The cause is particularly close to those at Egg Harbor Township High School. John Elliott was an Egg Harbor Township alumnus and student president for the class of 1996.

The EHT cheerleading squad has volunteered to support the walk each of the last several years and on Sunday performed at the opening ceremony. Cheer coach Tori Talarico said she thought it was important to have her team support a local cause while impressing upon them the dangers of drunk driving.

“We have to stay involved because it’s our town,” Talarico said. “Especially because they’re young, impressionable minds. They should learn about it early.”

Several members of the EHT Board of Education participated in the walk, including, Regina Bongiorno, Tamika Gilbert-Floyd and Nicholas Seppy. They all said they were happy to see the community come together to support a cause so near to the township and important to the safety of students.

EHT Mayor Paul Hodson walked as well and reflected on the importance of the HERO Campaign and Elliott’s relationship with the township.

“It’s a good program,” Hodson said. “Every year they do this for awareness, and I think they do a good job.”

William Ade, the late Kevin Ade’s father, said it was important he continue supporting the efforts of the campaign. He expressed faith that those efforts could help reduce drunk driving and ultimately save lives.

“It’s a struggle,” Ade said. “We still want to be supportive to their cause and the cause for everybody and so hopefully, we’re not doing this for more and more people.”

The participation of schools in the annual walk is only part of the HERO Campaign’s efforts to reach students and young people. The group unveiled its new driving simulator at Egg Harbor Township High School on Tuesday, which allowed for students to learn about the dangers of drunk or distracted driving, as well as some of their legal, professional and life-and-death consequences.

The South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization plans to tour with the simulator, bringing it to high schools across the region. The campaign also runs designated-driver registration drives at bars, restaurants, schools and stadiums, erects HERO awareness billboards and organizes safe-rider programs with bars and taverns.

It also promotes its messages with large decals on the bodies of local police cars through its HERO Patrol Car program, which campaign leaders hope to expand statewide.

“We’re just going to keep marching along,” Bill Elliott said.