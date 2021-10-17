HERO Walk marks 10th year raising awareness about drunken driving

OCEAN CITY — The 10th annual John R. Elliot HERO walk & 5K run was held Sunday beginning at the Sports and Civic Center at 6th Street and the Boardwalk. This campaign raises the awareness of driving sober and to always have a designated driver.
"You see all these banners with the faces of beloved friends and family, we want this to be a reminder to everyone that we don't want to keep adding faces to these banners," said Bill Elliot, chairman and CEO of the John R. Elliot Campaign.
Nearly 400 people were in attendance for this event, many of the attendees represented a team in honor of the person who they have lost.
"We want people to understand the importance of designated driving," Elliot said. "No one ever wants to receive that knock on the door from the police to tell you that a loved one has been involved in a drunk driving accident."
Police from all over Atlantic County were in attendance with specially wrapped patrol cars to represent the HERO campaign.
"We love the HERO campaign, we love what it stands for. To stress the importance of having a designated driver is something that should always be addressed," said James Sarkos, officer-in-charge for the Atlantic City Police Department. "In Atlantic City, for example, we're all about having a good time and enjoying yourself, but we can't stress enough how important it is to do it safely. One thing that the HERO campaign has done for us is give vouchers to local bars that can be redeemed for a free Uber ride covered by the HERO organization."
Police departments from Longport, Sea Isle City, Atlantic City, Evesham Township, Vineland, Ocean City and Lower Township were in attendance to show their HERO wrapped patrol cars. These departments use these vehicles as regular patrol cars and are used as a reminder to those on the road to drive sober or get pulled over.
The HERO campaign is not only represented in South Jersey. Elliot has teamed up with the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution to promote the HERO campaign at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Since 2009, the HERO campaign has had at least 12,000 fans sign up to pledge against drunken driving and ensure that everyone in the stadium has a safe ride home. Fans who signed up received benefits such as a free soft drink from the stadium, a HERO wristband, pro shop discounts, and a chance to be a designated driver after the game.
A ceremony was held outside of the Sports and Civic Center to honor those who have lost their lives to drunken driving. At 11 a.m. the walk began on the Ocean City Boardwalk where attendees gathered to march together as they were escorted by the HERO-wrapped police cars.
Lisa Doyle, of Ventnor, said this was her first time attending a HERO Walk.
"Because I am a mother, I feel for all of these parents that are here today that have lost their child to a drunk driver," Doyle said. "It's heartbreaking that this is something that has to be addressed time and time again, but what this campaign does and the awareness it brings to the public is a great thing to see."
