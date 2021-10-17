HERO Walk marks 10th year raising awareness about drunken driving

OCEAN CITY — The 10th annual John R. Elliot HERO walk & 5K run was held Sunday beginning at the Sports and Civic Center at 6th Street and the Boardwalk. This campaign raises the awareness of driving sober and to always have a designated driver.

"You see all these banners with the faces of beloved friends and family, we want this to be a reminder to everyone that we don't want to keep adding faces to these banners," said Bill Elliot, chairman and CEO of the John R. Elliot Campaign.

Nearly 400 people were in attendance for this event, many of the attendees represented a team in honor of the person who they have lost.

"We want people to understand the importance of designated driving," Elliot said. "No one ever wants to receive that knock on the door from the police to tell you that a loved one has been involved in a drunk driving accident."

Police from all over Atlantic County were in attendance with specially wrapped patrol cars to represent the HERO campaign.