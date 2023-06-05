The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign held a ceremony May 26 to unveil four new HERO-wrapped vehicles.

The ceremony was held as part of the South Jersey Transportation Authority’s annual 100 Days of Summer event at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Named in honor of Navy Ensign John Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a collision with a drunken driver in July 2000, the HERO Campaign promotes the use of designated drivers. The campaign has partnered with 20 police departments throughout the state to add HERO vehicle wraps with the words “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver.” The program is being funded through a grant from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

The event included the Margate, Sea Girt, North Wildwood and Egg Harbor Township police departments.

“We believe the HERO Patrol Cars are a powerful reminder to motorists that designated drivers save lives, and the positive message appeals to the HERO in all of us,” John Stevenson, chief of the North Wildwood Police Department, said in a release.

For more information on the HERO Campaign, call 866-700-4376 or visit herocampaign.org.