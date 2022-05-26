HERO Campaign sponsors new vehicles for Ventnor, Linwood police

VENTNOR — Two new police vehicles decorated by the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign will be seen this summer by drivers, reminding them not to drive drunk.

Ventnor and Linwood will each receive one of the vehicles introduced Thursday on the Ventnor Boardwalk. HERO vehicles from seven other South Jersey police departments were also on hand for the unveiling, which was part of the campaign's annual "Summer of HEROES" event held prior to Memorial Day weekend.

“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for helping us save lives by encouraging safe and sober designated driving,” HERO Campaign Chairman and co-founder Bill Elliott said. “These HERO patrol cars will serve as rolling billboards, reminding motorists to always have a designated driver whenever they are drinking alcoholic beverages.”

The locally recognized campaign was founded by John Elliott's family. Elliott, a U.S. Navy ensign from Egg Harbor Township, was killed in July 2000 by a drunken driver when their vehicles collided in Woodstown, Salem County. Elliott graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy two months prior to the fatal crash.

Since Elliott's death, his family's campaign promotes safe, sober and designated driving through partnerships with prevention agencies, schools, police departments, establishments that sell alcohol and professional sports teams.

Ventnor's vehicle, a Ford Explorer, previously served as a police K-9 unit that was remodeled for patrol use. It will be the "rolling billboard for the HERO Campaign," its administrators said following the Thursday introduction.

“This eye-catching, colorful addition to our Ventnor Police Department fleet will help remind our city’s residents and visitors not to drink and drive and to plan for a designated driver to get everyone home safely,” Ventnor police Chief Joe Fussner said.

Linwood's police department will have another Ford Explorer painted in HERO Campaign decals. The Police Department retired its previous car sponsored by the campaign, administrators said.

"Our HERO vehicle has always been well received in Linwood, and we’re glad to have a newer one on the streets of our city,” Linwood police Chief Steve Cunningham said. “Whether the vehicle is on patrol or going to a school or community event, it encourages the use of designated drivers to get everyone home safely.”

