HERO Campaign releases holiday driving message in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos will be featured on a 15-second commercial promoting designated driving on 100 digital screens of the Boardwalk’s video billboards.
In the video, Sarkos delivers the John R. Elliot HERO Campaign’s message encouraging Atlantic City visitors to avoid drinking and driving by using designated drivers. The airtime on the digital network was recently donated to the HERO Campaign by Meet AC, the sales and marketing authority for the Atlantic City Convention Center.
“The video billboards are a great vehicle for our message: ‘Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver,’” HERO Campaign Chairman Bill Elliott said.
In other news, the HERO Campaign was named a 2020 Plymouth Rock Assurance Circle of Excellence Award winner and presented with a $2,000 donation by Glenn Insurance.
Plymouth Rock’s Circle of Excellence appreciation program honors and rewards the insurance company’s top-performing independent agents. Glenn Insurance opted to “pay it forward” by designating a local charitable organization to receive the money from the award.
“Glenn Insurance has been supporting the HERO Campaign for many years, and we have such great admiration for the Elliott family," company President Tim Glenn said.
The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers, named in memory of Navy Ensign John Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township, promotes its message of safe and sober designated driving in partnership with high schools, colleges, law enforcement agencies, bars and taverns, and professional sports teams. For more information, visit herocampaign.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.