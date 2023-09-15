ATLANTIC CITY — The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign unveiled its first all-electric HERO-wrapped police vehicle Wednesday afternoon on the Boardwalk in front of Tropicana Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Police Department's new Ford Mustang Mach-E is the 21st police vehicle in southern New Jersey to be wrapped with the HERO Campaign’s logo and slogan promoting the use of designated drivers, the campaign said in a news release.

“We were one of the first police departments to participate several years ago, so we know how valuable it is to use our HERO patrol vehicle to remind Atlantic City’s residents and visitors to have a designated driver when consuming alcoholic beverages,” said Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos. "We’re proud that this Mustang Mach-E is the first all-electric vehicle in Atlantic City, and also the first in the HERO fleet.”

The HERO Campaign was created in memory of Navy Ensign John Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a collision with a drunken driver near Woodstown, Salem County, in July 2000, two months after he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. Elliott was driving home from Annapolis, Maryland, for his mother’s birthday celebration at the time of his death. John's parents, Bill and Muriel Elliott, and their friends established the HERO Campaign to prevent drunken driving by promoting the use of designated drivers.

Atlantic City joins a fleet of HERO-wrapped patrol/emergency vehicles from municipalities throughout southern New Jersey. Egg Harbor Township, Evesham Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Little Egg Harbor Township, Lower Township, Margate, Middle Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Longport, Sea Girt, Sea Isle City, Pleasantville, Ventnor and Vineland also have HERO cruisers in service. Another will soon be unveiled in Somers Point, the campaign said.

For more information on the HERO Campaign, visit herocampaign.org or call 609-626-3880.

GALLERY: HERO Campaign unveils electric police vehicle in Atlantic City