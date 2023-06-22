CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Heritage Golf Group, which considers itself "the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S.," has acquired Stone Harbor Country Club, the company said Thursday.

Terms of the deal, such as a sale price, were not released, but the company said it will take over the facility in an "off-market" transaction with the Fishman family.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in New Jersey, entering the renowned Cape May market to serve not only year-round residents but a large number of seasonal members spending time on the Jersey coast during the warmer months of the year,” Jim Oliver, CEO of Heritage Golf Group, said in a news release.

A Heritage Golf representative couldn't immediately be reached for further comment Thursday.

The company owns 31 golf courses around the country including three New Jersey courses: Stanton Ridge Golf & Country Club in White House Station, Basking Ridge Country Club and Shackamaxon Country Club in Scotch Plains.

Lee Fishman, the club's soon-to-be former owner, said he trusts the company will continue the tradition he and his management team have held at the course off Route 9.

“The team has demonstrated its ability to invest in and transform high-quality golf clubs to the next level," Fishman said in a statement. "I believe it is the right fit for our membership to have Heritage take Stone Harbor forward and continue its legacy as a leading private club.”

The 350-acre, 18-hole course was designed by Desmond Muirhead in 1987. The par-72 course features five sets of tees, 58 bunkers, water hazards on 11 of 18 holes and an island green. Practice areas, including a driving range and putting green, are also available to golfers.