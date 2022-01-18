Here's who's leading the South Jersey Snowfall Contest?

The second snow in less than a week means a second change to the leaderboard of the South Jersey Snowfall Contest.

Lower Township, the contest site, received three inches of snow in Friday's weak coastal storm. That brings the Cape May County town to 14 inches in January.

That further shrunk our list of possible $50 VISA gift card of basket of skin product winners to five from nine. 89 people originally entered.

As of Jan. 10, Michael Raisman and Janet Iacovone are in the lead, hitting the nail on the head perfectly, with 14.0 inches of snow guessed. However, there is a tie breaker that will be used if they remain the leaders at the end of the month.

Additional snow will be possible Saturday into Sunday, though. Therefore, we could go back to a singular leader the week of Jan. 17.

The following contest guesses are still in play: 14.0 inches (Michael and Janet), 15.0 inches (Melody Fox), 16.5 inches (Tom Becker), 25.0 inches (Victor Cocco).

