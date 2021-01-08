Here's where you can get vaccinated in South Jersey

The number of COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state has grown to 109 as of Friday. Below is a list of sites for which residents of Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties can make appointments.
New Jersey is still in phases 1A and 1B of its vaccination strategy, which limits people who can receive them to frontline healthcare workers and first responders in law enforcement and fire.
The list is as follows:
ATLANTIC COUNTY
- Atlanticare Health Services FQHC, 1401 Atlantic Ave., Suite 2800 Atlantic City
- Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
- MediLink RxCare Hammonton, LLC, 44 South White Horse Pike Hammonton
- ShopRite Pharmacy #612, 23 Bethel Rd., Somers Point
- ShopRite Pharmacy #633, 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon
CAPE MAY COUNTY
- Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd. DN 601, Cape May Court House
- ShopRite Pharmacy Of Rio Grande, 1700 Rt. 47 South, Rio Grande
- ShopRite Pharmacy #603, 4 West Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
- City of Vineland Health Department, 640 E. Wood St., Vineland
- ShopRite Pharmacy #505, 2130 N 2nd St., Millville
- ShopRite Pharmacy #526, 1000 North Pearl St., Bridgeton
OCEAN COUNTY
- Ocean Health Initiatives, 798 County Rd. 539, Little Egg Harbor
- ShopRite Pharmacy #649, 297 Rt. 72, Manahawkin
Contact: 609-272-7210
