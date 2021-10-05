Here's where to vote early Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 in your county

Early voting runs Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 statewide for the Nov. 2 General Election. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Oct. 25-30 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

Any voter registered in a county can go to any early voting location in that county. New electronic poll books can access voter registration information for any address within the county, and new machines can put up the appropriate ballot for any location in the county.

However, if a voter is on the list to receive vote-by-mail ballots, that voter will not be able to vote by machine but will be given a paper provisional ballot to fill out. It will be counted as long as no mail-in ballot has been counted for the same voter.

ATLANTIC COUNTY: Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; Atlantic County Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Rd., Northfield; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway Township; Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Rd., Newtonville in Buena Vista Township; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.