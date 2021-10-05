Here's where to vote early Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 in your county

Early voting runs Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 statewide for the Nov. 2 General Election. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Oct. 25-30 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
Any voter registered in a county can go to any early voting location in that county. New electronic poll books can access voter registration information for any address within the county, and new machines can put up the appropriate ballot for any location in the county.
However, if a voter is on the list to receive vote-by-mail ballots, that voter will not be able to vote by machine but will be given a paper provisional ballot to fill out. It will be counted as long as no mail-in ballot has been counted for the same voter.
ATLANTIC COUNTY: Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; Atlantic County Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Rd., Northfield; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway Township; Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Rd., Newtonville in Buena Vista Township; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.
CAPE MAY COUNTY: Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Rd., Villas; Middle Township Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; Upper Township Library, 2500 Route 631, Petersburg in Upper Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY: Bridgeton Public Library, 150 East Commerce St., Bridgeton; Inspira EMS Millville Station, 600 Cedar St., Millville; Landis Marketplace, 624 East Elmer St., Vineland.
OCEAN COUNTY: Ocean County Library, 30 Station Rd., Bayville; Ocean County Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Rd., Brick; Ocean County Library, 2 Jackson Dr., Jackson; Lacey Community Center Room C, 15 E Lacey Rd., Lacey; Lakewood Municipal Building Court Room, 231 3rd St., Lakewood; Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Ave., Lavallette; Ocean County Library - Little Egg Harbor Branch, 290 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor; OC Southern Resource Center Nutrition Hall, 179 South Main St., Manahawkin; Ocean County Library, 21 Colonial Dr., Manachester; Ocean County Library, 101 Washington St., Toms River.
SALEM COUNTY: Mid-Atlantic States Career and Education Center, 375 S. Broadway, Pennsville; Salem County Office, 110 5th St., Conference Room 105, Salem City; Elmer Grange, 535 Daretown Rd., Elmer in Upper Pittsgrove Township.
Information on early voting locations in all counties is available at:
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
