Here's where to vote early Oct. 23 through 31 in your county

Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election runs Oct. 23 through 31 statewide. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 25-30 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31.

Any voter registered in a county can go to any early voting location in that county. New electronic poll books can access voter registration information for any address within the county, and new machines can put up the appropriate ballot for any location in the county.

However, if a voter is on the list to receive vote-by-mail ballots, that voter will not be able to vote by machine but will be given a paper provisional ballot to fill out. It will be counted as long as no mail-in ballot has been counted for the same voter.

ATLANTIC COUNTY: Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; Atlantic County Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Road, Northfield; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

CAPE MAY COUNTY: Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas; Middle Township Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; Upper Township Library, 2500 Route 631, Petersburg.

