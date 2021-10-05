Here's where to vote early Oct. 23 through 31 in your county

Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election runs Oct. 23 through 31 statewide. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 25-30 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31.
Any voter registered in a county can go to any early voting location in that county. New electronic poll books can access voter registration information for any address within the county, and new machines can put up the appropriate ballot for any location in the county.
However, if a voter is on the list to receive vote-by-mail ballots, that voter will not be able to vote by machine but will be given a paper provisional ballot to fill out. It will be counted as long as no mail-in ballot has been counted for the same voter.
ATLANTIC COUNTY: Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; Atlantic County Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Road, Northfield; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.
CAPE MAY COUNTY: Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas; Middle Township Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; Upper Township Library, 2500 Route 631, Petersburg.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY: Bridgeton Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; Inspira EMS Millville Station, 600 Cedar St., Millville; Landis Marketplace, 624 E. Elmer St., Vineland.
OCEAN COUNTY: Ocean County Library, 30 Station Road, Bayville; Ocean County Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Road, Brick; Ocean County Library, 2 Jackson Drive, Jackson; Lacey Community Center Room C, 15 E. Lacey Road, Lacey; Lakewood Municipal Building Court Room, 231 Third St., Lakewood; Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Ave., Lavallette; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township; OC Southern Resource Center Nutrition Hall, 179 S. Main St., Manahawkin; Ocean County Library, 21 Colonial Drive, Manchester; Ocean County Library, 101 Washington St., Toms River.
SALEM COUNTY: Mid-Atlantic States Career and Education Center, 375 S. Broadway, Pennsville; Salem County Office, 110 Fifth St., Conference Room 105, Salem City; Elmer Grange, 535 Daretown Road, Elmer.
Information on early voting locations in all counties is available at nj.gov/state/elections/vote-early-voting.shtml.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
