Here's what was going through the teen pilot's head as he landed his banner plane on the Ocean City bridge

Landon Lucas, 18, stood next to the 1946 airplane that had failed him two days earlier, leading to his unlikely and eye-popping landing on the Route 52 causeway between Ocean City and Somers Point. He took a sip of water and shrugged.

"Being scared does nothing," Lucas said with the nonchalance of a teenager, or maybe that of a pilot trained for the unexpected, or of a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, native used to flying in mountains. "It was either water or bridge. There was a gap in traffic, and I went in. I just did a 90-degree turn, and put it on."

"It was my only option," he said Wednesday. "You look left, you look right. There was really only one spot to put it in. One good spot."

At the moment of landing, alone in his plane, having avoided light poles and any other cars, he said, he shouted out a satisfied expletive "at the top of my lungs." He smiled at the memory.

"It wasn't the smoothest of my career," he said. "It was smooth enough."

His landing on the lanes leading out of Ocean City led to hours of rubber-necking on the bridge Monday, and a two-car accident on the eastbound side. But Landon was uninjured, and the plane suffered "not even a scratch," he said.