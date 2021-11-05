Here's this weekend's fall foliage update in New Jersey

Nov. 5 update: There's still a pulse for vibrant fall foliage in part of South Jersey. The area finally received part of the sunny days and cool nights equation this past week. Nights have been below average all week long, which was great for some but too much of a good thing for others.

Generally, those west of a line from Berkeley Township to Hammonton to Millville on west to the New Jersey Turnpike had a freeze, which effectively turns the trees brown, without giving off too many bright hues. These already have generally been in peak, though fairly dull, foliage, though.

To the east, and along the shore, the cool nights have allowed for the greens still on the trees to give off reds and yellows. So while the peak fall foliage will likely come around Nov. 15, behind schedule, you should be able to get a good glimpse of color, as long as a freeze does not occur.

Oct. 29 update: A nor'easter Monday into Tuesday and another wind and rain storm Friday, along with more warm nights means the hopes of a vibrant fall foliage will be dim.