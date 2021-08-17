Here's the forecast for Wednesday's Atlantic City Airshow

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the resort Wednesday.

Those looking up to the sights and sounds of the planes and parachutes should find a dry day, but it will be as close as the formations those planes fly in.

Atlantic City Airshow to provide economic 'shot in the arm' after pandemic Putting everything in place for the Atlantic City Airshow has been a stressful ordeal over t…

The airshow will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, continuing into the afternoon. A visibility of 3 miles and a cloud ceiling, or height of the base of the clouds, must be above 1,500 feet. That will be true for the beach in Atlantic City as well as staging areas, such as Atlantic City International Airport 10 miles inland in Egg Harbor Township.

The forecast remains the same for Wednesday's airshow day. Expect it to be mostly dry, at worst, completely dry at best.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

High pressure will be located in New England. Around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will be southeasterly winds, which will pump in muggy air off the Atlantic City. That will bring out cloud cover for the day. However, the visibility should stay above three miles.

At the same time, it is still high pressure. Dry air will be present aloft. That will limit the overall amount of rain. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will try to work in. However, the center of the low will be in Pennsylvania, far enough away to bring us steady rain.