top story

Here's everyone playing at the two-day Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City

Blink-182 Review

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Tom DeLonge play their first Atlantic City show in 2009 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

 Sean M. Fitzgerald, for The Press

The legendary pop-punk group is getting the band back together. The group announced on Twitter that Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker will be hitting the road for the first time in almost 10 years. They will also release a new song this coming Friday, titled, “Edging”. The song is special since it's the first time the three have been in the studio together to record in a decade. After DeLonge left the band in 2015, guitarist Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio filled in for him.

ATLANTIC CITY — Music fans can begin planning their Memorial Day weekend 2023 festivities around the Adjacent Music Festival, a two-day set of punk-influenced beach concerts headlined by Blink-182 and Paramore.

In total, 40 bands will play on three stages May 27 and 28, concert promoter Live Nation said Tuesday in a news release.

Two weeks ago, Blink-182 announced a new tour and reunion with founding member Tom DeLonge. Part of that announcement mentioned an Atlantic City stop, but did not give specifics of the show.

Fellow headliner Paramore, made up of members Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York, is known for hits including "Misery Business," "Still into You" and "The Only Exception."

Paramore's performance will be somewhat of a homecoming for drummer Farro, who is originally from Voorhees Township, Camden County.

Other bands on the bill include Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed and Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, Phantom Planet, Wheatus and Motion City Soundtrack, as well as another New Jersey-based band, Midtown.

Two-day VIP packages and two-day general admission passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at adjacentfestival.com. Tickets range from $249 to $1,199, according to the concert website. Travel packages are also available, Live Nation said.

Since 2014, the resort's beach has hosted a series of summer concerts from artists ranging from Blake Shelton to Phish.

Tourism officials have also worked to evolve the concerts into multiday festivals like Adjacent.

This past summer, the TidalWave Music Festival brought in dozens of country music stars from Morgan Wallen to Luke Bryan to Lauren Alaina. And in 2019, Atlantic City hosted the Warped Tour, a two-day punk festival similar to Adjacent.

Adjacent is presented by Live Nation in partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the City of Atlantic City. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, Live Nation said.

WHO'S PLAYING?

  • Blink-182
  • Paramore
  • Bleachers
  • Turnstile
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Coheed and Cambria
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • The Front Bottoms
  • Idles
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
  • Beach Bunny
  • Pup
  • Knocked Loose
  • Midtown
  • Jeff Rosenstock
  • Thursday
  • Motion City Soundtrack
  • The Starting Line
  • Surf Curse
  • The Happy Fits
  • Waterparks
  • Phantom Planet
  • The Movielife
  • Mannequin P****
  • Wheatus
  • L.S. Dunes
  • The Linda Lindas
  • Royal & the Serpent
  • Loveless
  • Hot Milk
  • Meet Me at the Altar
  • I Am the Avalanche
  • Siiickbrain
  • Pinkshift
  • Oxymorrons
  • Neil Rubenstein
  • Well Wisher
  • Off!
  • Drug Church
  • Folly
  • Incendiary
  • Soul Glo
  • Candy
  • Zulu
  • Gel


