Here's a look at the latest snow totals in the region, compared to the forecast

While snow is still falling in South Jersey, snowfall totals pour in from around the region.

Southeastern New Jersey did not receive the same amounts as the northern part of the state. Sussex and Warren counties both eclipsed 20 inches of snow, with a 33.2 inch reading in Montague, in the far northwest corner of New Jersey.

Still, portions of Cumberland and Atlantic Counties had snow deep enough to shovel, and even plow. Folsom picked up 6 inches of snow, while Hammonton picked up 4.6 inches, as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals, compared to the snow total forecast from Sunday afternoon.

The forecast went as verified for most of mainland Ocean, Cumberland County and Atlantic County west of the Garden State Parkway. Totals gradually were higher as you moved away from the shore.

Where the snow forecast could have been better was east of the Parkway. From Long Beach Island, to Pleasantville to the Wildwoods, snow barely stuck to the ground. That meant even the 1 to 2 inch before the rain and then a coating to 1 inch after the rain forecast was too high.