Here's a list of South Jersey school closings for Tuesday

Some South Jersey school districts will be closed Tuesday because of the wintry conditions. Others will make use of all-virtual learning.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Absecon School District will remain all virtual for Tuesday. Food deliveries will be postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.

All Buena Regional School District schools will be closed for in-person learning Tuesday, given the weather conditions. All students will be learning remotely through the district's virtual learning plan, which is posted on the district’s website under the “For Families” tab.

Brigantine offers a full day of remote learning Tuesday due to numerous weather variations and flooding. Students are being asked to log in by 9 a.m. to their first-period class / homeroom teacher. Students can check their teacher's Google classroom and class dojo.

Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City will be virtual Tuesday.

The Galloway Township School District will be an all-virtual day for all students due to inclement weather. Power outages could change that decision to a school closing — if so, families would be notified ASAP.