Here's a list of South Jersey school closings for Tuesday

Some South Jersey school districts will be closed Tuesday because of the wintry conditions. Others will make use of all-virtual learning.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Absecon School District will remain all virtual for Tuesday. Food deliveries will be postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
All Buena Regional School District schools will be closed for in-person learning Tuesday, given the weather conditions. All students will be learning remotely through the district's virtual learning plan, which is posted on the district’s website under the “For Families” tab.
Brigantine offers a full day of remote learning Tuesday due to numerous weather variations and flooding. Students are being asked to log in by 9 a.m. to their first-period class / homeroom teacher. Students can check their teacher's Google classroom and class dojo.
Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City will be virtual Tuesday.
The Galloway Township School District will be an all-virtual day for all students due to inclement weather. Power outages could change that decision to a school closing — if so, families would be notified ASAP.
All Hammonton schools will be closed on Tuesday because of inclement weather. This will be a snow day with no in-person or virtual instruction. Wednesday will follow the normal remote learning schedule.
The Mullica Township School District will have an all-virtual day on Tuesday due to inclement weather.
The Northfield Community School will be on a virtual day Tuesday.
Pleasantville public school students and staff will have a snow day Tuesday due to the existing storm conditions and a forecast for ice / possible flooding. There will be no virtual instruction, but the facility department is expected to come in.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Millville High School will be returning to its normal remote learning schedule Tuesday. Students should report to their Block 1 Google Meets at 9:30 a.m.
Vineland public school students and staff will work remotely Tuesday. Maintenance will report as scheduled. There will be no after-school activities Tuesday or Wednesday, including the AlphaBest program and any outside organizations.
OCEAN COUNTY
The Stafford Township School District in Manahawkin is canceling in-person learning Tuesday due to anticipated inclement weather. District-wide all remote learning will take place on a half-day schedule.
Check back later for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.